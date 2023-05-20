99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

The Shopper - May 20, 2023

EP Shopper.jpg
Today at 7:30 AM
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
For the record
May 19, 2023 12:09 PM
RideOfSilence_003.JPG
Local
Cyclists ride in silence in Alexandria to raise awareness of their legal right to public roadways
May 17, 2023 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
JohnsonTodd23.jpg
Local
Todd Johnson steps into activities director role at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Must Reads
HonorFlight.jpg
Local
Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip
May 16, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Douglas County
News
Douglas County HRA designated a high performer by HUD
May 17, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Sidewalk 4050.jpg
Local
Sidewalk project makes progress along Highway 29 South in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff