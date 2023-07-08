Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

The Shopper - July 8, 2023

EP Shopper.jpg
Today at 6:01 AM
LAKE_070823_A01_color_page-0001.jpg
LAKE_070823_A02_color_page-0001.jpg
LAKE_070823_A03_color_page-0001.jpg
LAKE_070823_A04_color_page-0001.jpg
LAKE_070823_A05_color_page-0001.jpg
LAKE_070823_A06_color_page-0001.jpg
LAKE_070823_A07_color_page-0001.jpg
LAKE_070823_A08_color_page-0001.jpg

What To Read Next
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
For the record
15h ago
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Deaths of Pillager couple, former Alexandria residents, ruled a murder-suicide
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EP Road Construction
Local
Lane closures on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria begin Tuesday, July 11
2d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
MinnesotaWeather.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota sets record for most air quality alerts in a season
Jun 27
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / MPR News
Northstar 2908.jpg
Members Only
News
Northstar hit with second civil complaint
Jun 30
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
IMG_2258.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Cards wrap up another successful year
33m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
2-Urbank, Alex Koep-DSC_9670.JPG
Prep
Where are they now: Alex Koep finishes 7-1 on the mound in 2023 college season
17h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve