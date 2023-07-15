Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Saturday, July 15
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Osakis
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
🌞 LAKES SUMMER FUN
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
🗓️ CALENDAR
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Local
The Shopper - July 15, 2023
Today at 7:30 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Shopping
Shopping
Earns (or may earn) a commissions from products/services that are mentioned in the piece.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Shopping
Shopping
Earns (or may earn) a commissions from products/services that are mentioned in the piece.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Local
For the record
18h ago
Local
Gate City Bank to host Wake Up Alexandria on July 21
20h ago
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Local
Alexandria woman transported to hospital after collision north of Fairfax, Minnesota
1d ago
·
By
West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Local News and Sports
Sports
Alexandria Shooting Park hosts state trap shoot
3d ago
·
By
Sam Stuve
News
Charges filed against Alexandria man who drove 70 mph in a 30-mph zone
2d ago
·
By
Travis Gulbrandson
Columns
It's Lowell's Turn: A lack of logic and foresight
22h ago
·
By
Lowell Anderson
Osakis
Osakis School Board discusses media specialist position
23h ago
·
By
Travis Gulbrandson
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.