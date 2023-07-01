Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

The Shopper - July 1, 2023

EP Shopper.jpg
Today at 7:30 AM
Shopper - July 1, 2023
EP Crash
Local
ATV driver severely injured in crash near Evansville
June 29, 2023 08:54 PM
By  Al Edenloff
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
By  John Myers
EP Crime
Local
Alexandria police arrest burglary suspect
June 28, 2023 12:08 PM
By  Al Edenloff
Local News and Sports
Evansville Parade.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Fireworks, boat parades, music concerts, town celebrations and more in store for Fourth of July holiday
June 29, 2023 07:19 AM
By  Celeste Edenloff
Agenda - Monday, June 26, 2023
Local
Alexandria ballpark improvements advance a base
June 26, 2023 11:18 PM
By  Al Edenloff
blotter pic for web.jpg
News
Law Enforcement Blotter: June 16-18
July 01, 2023 08:14 AM
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Our turn
Columns
It's Al's Turn: Reporting about car crashes isn't easy
June 30, 2023 11:39 AM
By  Al Edenloff