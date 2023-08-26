6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The Shopper - August 26, 2023

Today at 7:30 AM
Local
Alexandria Echo Press running weeklong subscription sale: $2 for 6 months unlimited digital access
21h ago
Local
For the record
23h ago
Local
Runestone Museum to host Wake Up Alexandria on Sept. 1
1d ago
By  Echo Press staff report
News
State has no plans to extradite Ohio man who tried to meet Glenwood student
1d ago
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Prep
Swim and Dive: Alexandria girls start season with win over Little Falls
1d ago
By  Jake Sutherlin
News
Overdose Awareness Day event to take place in Alexandria Aug. 31
1h ago
By  Celeste Edenloff
Breaking News
News
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria
15h ago
By  Echo Press staff report