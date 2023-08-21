Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

The Shopper - August 19, 2023

EP Shopper.jpg
Today at 9:55 AM
The Shopper - August 19, 2023
The Shopper - August 19, 2023
The Shopper - August 19, 2023
The Shopper - August 19, 2023
The Shopper - August 19, 2023
The Shopper - August 19, 2023

What To Read Next
SenateVisit1.jpg
Members Only
Local
4 projects in Douglas County seek $45 million in state bonds
11m ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
AlomereHealthEntrance.jpg
Local
Alomere Health in Alexandria receives national recognition
1h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Crime
Breaking News
Local
Alexandria man arrested after stabbing Sunday morning
22h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
A group of male athletes begin their quarter-mile swim at the start of the Green Lake Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spicer.
Sports
Alexandria native Corey Nygaard wins title at Green Lake Triathlon
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
EP Water Accident
Local
2 boat crashes on 2 Douglas County lakes happen minutes apart
2d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
C-JD Hennen-DSC_8388.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Watkins shuts down Carlos at MBA State Tournament
8m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Osakis School News.jpg
Osakis
Special meeting scheduled to approve Osakis referendum election
1h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson