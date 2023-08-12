Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

The Shopper - August 12, 2023

EP Shopper.jpg
Today at 7:30 AM
Shopper - August 12, 2023
Shopper - August 12, 2023
Shopper - August 12, 2023
Shopper - August 12, 2023
Shopper - August 12, 2023
Shopper - August 12, 2023
Shopper - August 12, 2023
Shopper - August 12, 2023

What To Read Next
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
For the record
2d ago
EP News
Local
Lake Latoka Rest Area near Alexandria is temporarily closed on Tuesday, Aug. 8
4d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Shopper.jpg
Local
The Shopper - August 5, 2023
Aug 5
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Trinity test color.jpg
Members Only
The Vault
Trinity blast in ‘Oppenheimer’ was start of tests that sent fallout clouds over Minnesota, the Dakotas
4d ago
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
alex TG 5.jpg
Sports
Basketball: Alexandria teams having successful summer
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Business News
Business
Minnesota Market to host Wake Up Alexandria Aug. 18
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Jameson Rodgers.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Douglas County Fair to take place Aug. 16 through Aug. 19.
2h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff