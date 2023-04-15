99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Thursday, May 11
SHARE FEEDBACK 🗣️
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
COMMUNITY CALENDAR 🗓️
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Osakis
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
SHARE FEEDBACK 🗣️
THE SHOPPER
AREA SPORTS
ECHO PRESS PODCAST
COMMUNITY CALENDAR 🗓️
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Local
The Shopper - April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Shopping
Shopping
Earns (or may earn) a commissions from products/services that are mentioned in the piece.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Shopping
Shopping
Earns (or may earn) a commissions from products/services that are mentioned in the piece.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Local
Minnesota pollution agency seeks public input on restoring Sauk River watershed
May 11, 2023 06:22 AM
·
By
Karen Tolkkinen
Local
Alexandria Senior College lecturer lists possible solutions for imperiled wetlands
May 10, 2023 02:04 PM
·
By
Karen Tolkkinen
Local
Correction
May 10, 2023 01:59 PM
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
·
By
Al Edenloff
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
·
By
Al Edenloff
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
·
By
Al Edenloff
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.