Tax help revised for $25M housing project in Alexandria for those 55 and older

ALEXANDRIA – At its meeting Monday night, the Alexandria City Council agreed to revise a tax increment financing agreement for the $25 million Broadway Garden Estates development that was approved in March.

The two-phase project calls for a 130-unit, multi-family housing facility for those 55 and older at 3509 South Broadway.

Under the initial agreement, 20% of the units were restricted to households with incomes at or below the area median income.

The developer, INH Properties , requested the income restrictions to be lifted in order to make the project economically feasible. In a letter to the city, James Illies, INH vice president, said state law does not require rent limits and and should not apply to the project that’s targeted to those 55 and older.

“These individuals are often retired and looking for a comfortable and convenient place to call home, without the burden of a mortgage or the responsibilities of home ownership,” Illies said. “By eliminating income restrictions, we can ensure that our proposed community will be financially viable.”

In a related action earlier in the meeting, the council amended its tax increment financing policy by adding a provision that eliminated rent restrictions on TIF units in multi-family senior housing projects for those 55 and older.

The rent restrictions that were in place are a requirement the city had since 2009. The state requires only income limitations on TIF housing districts.

The TIF agreement is for 13 years. After it’s completed, the project will generate an estimated $285,000 in taxes annually. The increment available to the developer would be approximately $248,000.

The first phase of the project will involve the construction of a 50-unit, three-story building that will be senior living-specific. The second phase will be an 80-unit building that will be for multi-family use.

The developer hopes to complete the first building by the end of 2024, and the second by the end of 2025.

City seeks more state funding for RCC expansion

Back in 2020, the city was awarded $5.6 million in the bonding bill that was approved in October of that year to expand the Runestone Community Center.

Since then, costs have increased significantly, pushing the RCC’s budget to at least $20 million, according to City Administrator Marty Schultz.

Marty Schultz

So now, the Alexandria City Council agreed to submit an application to the Minnesota Management and Budget requesting more funds to be included in the 2024 bonding bill for the RCC project.

The RCC Capital Campaign Committee continues to actively seek donations to meet its goal of $8.8 million. Along with that, efforts continue to secure more money through naming rights, Schultz said.

The city's request will be considered for the bonding bill during the 2024 legislative session.

“Timing is important with this resolution as the online submittal to Minnesota Management and Budget for consideration by the governor must be made by June 16,” Schultz told the council. “From our past experience with the bonding process, it is better to include a request to Minnesota Management and Budget in addition to working with local legislators.”

3 mobile food trucks licensed

Three mobile food truck licenses were issued by the council:

Terri's Food Wagon, owned by Therese Sorenson of Alexandria.

Peppa & Poppy's Kitchen, owned by Emily Louwagie, Hooked on Ponics LLC, Alexandria.

Ruby's Pinoy Food, owned by Ruby Tungseth of Underwood.

In another license-related matter, the council issued a temporary liquor license to the Legacy of the Lakes Museum in Alexandria for a "Music in the Gardens" event to be held Friday, Aug. 4.

3 special event permits approved

The council approved three special event permits:



The Midwest Shrine Association is having the "Midwest Shrine Association Parade" on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 15th Avenue and will go north on Broadway to 5th Avenue, will turn west on 5th Avenue and end at the fairgrounds. The event also requires a parade permit from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which was also approved. Between 600 and 700 participants are expected to attend.

The Alexandria Community Christian School’s "Freedom Fun Run" will take place Saturday, July 1 from 7 to 10 a.m. There will be a 10K and 5K run that both begin at the Alexandria Area YMCA. The 10K will be run primarily on the Central Lakes Trail and outside the city limits. The 5K route is on the Central Lakes Trail as well as Jasmine Dr., Abbygail Dr., and County Road 22 NW. About 100 participants are expected to attend. To register, go to www.runsignup.com .

The Elks Lodge in Alexandria will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, June 17 for the family of Josh Owen , the Pope County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance in Cyrus on April 15, 2023. It will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. A portion of Fillmore Street will be closed during the event, which is open to the public. Organizers hope to raise $10,000.

City now owns scoreboard

The Alexandria Youth Baseball Association officially transferred ownership of the new electronic scoreboard at Knute Nelson Memorial Park to the city.

The association has been fundraising for improvements to the baseball and softball facilities in Alexandria and it secured four local donors to purchase the scoreboard that has been placed in right field at the Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

A new scoreboard sits in right field at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The donors are Aagard, Alexandria Technical and Community College, Alex Rubbish and Recycling, and First Western Bank. The unit was installed in May and is currently operational.

The purchase cost of scoreboard including AYBA's portion of electrical hookup is $190,652.

Going forward, the city will assume all responsibility for the scoreboard maintenance. The unit comes with a five-year warranty.