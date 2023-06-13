‘Stormceptor’ may boost water quality of Lake Winona in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA – The city of Alexandria is working with Bethel Manor on a project that could improve the shoreline and water quality of Lake Winona.

Bethel Manor is doing a project this summer to improve the shoreline of the lake. The project is being designed by the Douglas County Soil and Water District and it’s funding a portion of the total project.

At its Monday meeting, the Alexandria City Council approved an agreement with Bethel Manor to construct and maintain a hydrodynamic separator, such as a brand called “Stormceptor,” on Bethel Manor’s property.

The Stormceptor is a prefabricated, underground unit that separates oils, grease, and sediment from stormwater runoff when installed with an existing or new pipe conveyance system. It will collect runoff from the streets and neighborhoods to the east and southeast of Bethel Manor. The total drainage area is 5.06 acres.

The city has been looking into ways to improve the water quality on the lake dating back to 2010.

The new structure will remove about 1,027 pounds of suspended solids and about 5.2 pounds of phosphorus per year.

The cost will be split between the city and Bethel Manor with the city’s share not to exceed $40,000. The city’s contribution will come from stormwater utility fees.

The Stormceptor is expected to be constructed this year.

The city will be responsible for the annual maintenance.

Date of Juneteenth holiday changed

The council agreed to make changes in holiday policy, including recognizing the new Juneteenth holiday, which will be celebrated this year on Monday, June 19.

A legislative provision included in the state and local government omnibus bill adjusts the previous effective date, Aug.1, 2023, for Juneteenth to make the holiday required this year.

Juneteenth recognizes the date on which slavery was abolished in the United States. No public business can be transacted on any holiday, except in case of necessity, including the new Juneteenth holiday.

The city’s Personnel Committee recommended the council’s action. Other paid holidays in the city include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

In a related action, the council approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the two labor unions representing the Alexandria Police Department to recognize the June 19 holiday.

Heliport ordinance approved

The council gave final approval to protect and preserve the air space for the Alomere Health Heliport.

It voted to amend the city’s zoning ordinance by regulating and restricting the height of structures and objects in the vicinity of the heliport pad. About three years ago, a state re-inspection found some non-compliant areas but the hospital has since brought the pad back into compliance.

Updates on No Mow May, traffic calming

City Planner Mike Weber provided updates on two projects:

No Mow May. Owners of 56 properties registered with the city and agreed not to mow their land during the month of May to help pollinators, such as bees. The city didn’t receive any complaints about high grass.

A traffic calming island was installed on May 24 at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Kenwood Street. Residents met with city staff and were satisfied with the results. They said the island helped reduce speed and inattentive driving. They asked the island to remain in place for the summer and be included on an annual basis.

A closer look into financial policies

The city will take a closer look into its financial and management policies.

The council authorized city staff to sign an agreement to pay $24,600 to Abdo Financial Services to develop a management plan. The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Staff recommended the action after talking with the city auditors about some current policies and processes that were not in written form, which could affect the city’s bond ratings.

Abdo will develop new policies as needed, update existing policies and make recommendations to the council.

Airport maintenance agreement approved

The council approved a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to provide funding for maintenance and operational activities at the Alexandria Airport.

The city approved the agreement every two years. For 2024-2025 the annual grant amount is $73,020. This amount is unchanged from 2022-2023.

The grant covers about 33% of the airport’s operating budget.

Council reinstates taxi driver’s license

The council reversed the city's action that denied issuing a license to an Alexandria taxi driver.

The driver, Jennifer Rocha, successfully filed an appeal to the city after her license was denied and a hearing took place at Monday’s council meeting.

Rocha said when she first applied for the license in 2022 she was in the middle of fighting a theft charge involving Walmart. She said she was told by the city that her license application couldn’t be approved until the court proceedings were complete. She said she asked her public defender what to do and he assured her that if she pleaded guilty it would not impact her ability to get a license.

Rocha said she couldn’t wait any longer because she was unemployed so she pleaded guilty to theft, a misdemeanor. She was fined $250 and was on unsupervised probation for one year. She told the council that she learned her lesson and is fighting to regain her reputation. She apologized for her actions and said it wasn't intentional.

The misdemeanor popped up when the police department did a criminal history check when she applied for a taxi driver's license in 2022. Under the city's ordinances, taxi licenses are denied if the applicant was guilty of certain misdemeanors, including theft, within the last three years. That meant that Rocha wouldn't have had her license until August 2024 when she could re-apply.

During the hearing, the council heard from Rocha and her boss, Mark Swanson, the owner of Alec-Courier Taxi Delivery and Shuttle. Swanson said he has no trust issues with Rocha even though she is in charge of hundreds of dollars from fares.

Swanson told the council that the city needs to update its taxi ordinances to level the playing field for taxi services that are competing against ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft, which don't have to pay city licensing fees. He added that he wasn't at the hearing to talk about that. Instead he was trying to help Rocha.

A key factor in the council's decision was a section of city code that states, "A person who has been convicted of a crime, as defined in this ordinance, will not be disqualified from obtaining a taxicab driver's license if the person can show competent evidence of sufficient rehabilitation."

Rocha said she has committed no crimes since the theft and was a hardworking, honest and dedicated person who worked in the health field for 12 years. She said she loves helping others and being involved in the community.

Council member Nicole Mace made the motion to give Rocha her license and it was approved, 4-1 with council member Bill Franzen voting no.

Mayor Bobbie Osterberg told Swanson that the city's Legislative Committee would like to get his input about updating the taxi ordinances at a later time.

New trail group forms

A group of citizens has formed a group called the “Friends of the Alexandria Nature Trail.”

City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven told the council that its goal is to promote the construction of the trail.

It held its first meeting at the Douglas County Library on May 26 and its next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21 at 3 p.m. at Discovery Middle School. Members will take a walk on the Discovery school nature trails.

Job description changed

The council voted to change the name of an employee title, “Administrative Assistant/Building and Planning” to “Planning, Zoning and Building Technician.”

The job’s functions were also revised to more closely reflect the existing and desired functions for the position. The position provides primary support to the Community Department Division (Planning, Zoning and Building Departments).

Public comment period

Two people spoke at the public comment period:

Alan Roebke of Alexandria said the city should join his effort to bring jet passenger service to the Alexandria Airport. He said money could be raised by arranging a jet aircraft to fly from St. Paul to Alexandria on a 42-minute flight.

Kim Swanson with the Alexandria Elks Lodge said a benefit for the family of Josh Owen will take place Saturday, June 17 at the Elks. She said they've sold 150 tickets so far and have a total of 500 to sell.