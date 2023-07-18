Speaker in Alexandria will show how to retrain your brain

ALEXANDRIA — Dr. Karen R. Liddell, licensed clinical pastoral counselor, and author of BrainRetrain: The How-To Renew Your Mind Guide, will be giving a free workshop titled, "Change Your Words, Change Your Life."

It will take place Wednesday, July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spirit Life Church12 State Highway 29N, Alexandria. No childcare is provided.

The workshop reveals hidden codes in the words you speak or think that create success or failure in your relationships, finances, career, business or spiritual growth. Dr. Liddell is a relationship and communication expert. She said she will show you how to identify and instantly change your most powerful words so that you can live the life of joy and abundance you dream of.