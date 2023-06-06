Solid waste plan in Douglas County urges buying used, requiring recycling

ALEXANDRIA — Got old clothes or an old vacuum to get rid of? Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management's 10-year plan asks that you think about dropping them off at a thrift store or consignment shop before hauling it to the landfill.

The solid waste agency already encourages recycling before dumping, but the move takes on added urgency as the cost of disposing of garbage becomes more expensive over the next decade.

The 10-year plan says the cost of processing a ton of waste will rise about 20% over the next decade, from $130.81 per ton this year to $157.41 in 2032, according to the plan.

That means Pope/Douglas will need more money. It projects its revenue as rising about 33% from$13.2 million in 2023 to $17.6 million in 2032, with a little more than half of the increase coming from tipping fees it charges garbage haulers to dispose of waste.

"The board regards the reduction of solid waste at the source of generation as one of its first priorities in solid waste management," the plan says.

The 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan has been submitted to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency , which is accepting public comments through Friday, June 23.

One of the biggest shakeups it recommends is passing new solid waste ordinances in Douglas and Pope counties that would require commercial and residential recycling, neither of which is required by current laws.

The plan takes aim at the misconception that recycling plastic bottles or dropping off paint at the household hazardous waste facility actually reduces waste. It doesn't, the plan says. It might be environmentally responsible, but it still generates waste.

Prevention waste means not producing waste, including recyclables and compost.

"This misunderstanding has led the board to address renewed educational efforts to assist in tackling waste from being generated in the first place through reuse, repair or donations," it says.

These are some of the steps it says can prevent waste: Use reusable bags or avoid using bags, buy products with less packaging, use reusable containers instead of shrink wrap or bags, and buy in bulk.

"There is high interest among residents in learning more about what they can do to reduce their trash," the report notes.

The global health impacts of buying a product or service is often "hard to comprehend or fully accept," it continues. "However, when we decide to buy a product or service, the human and global health impacts can be significantly reduced by purchasing items with recyclable content, buying quality over quantity, and seeking out gently used items over buying new."

The 10-year plan says a Fix-It Clinic in the Alexandria area could be a great way to repair broken everyday household items such as broken zippers, hemming pants, soldering/simple welds, or rewiring a lamp.

Recycling and keeping items out of the trash is just one part of the 60-page plan, which also addresses yard waste, demolition debris, household hazardous waste, and other ways the system handles the waste generated by the two counties.

It says one big problem it continues to face it the use of burn barrels on private property. This practice is banned in both Douglas and Pope counties, but continues to be used by residents who don't receive garbage collection.

"This practice is expected to continue until enforcement actions are more commonly levied upon those responsible," the plan says. "At this time, the continuation of this action is blamed on the lack of interest of enforcement personnel. Until this changes, burning barrels will continue to be a problem in the study area and are a component of solid waste education."

How to submit a public comment on the plan:



Online at http://www.pca.state.mn.us/publiccomments ; or

By U.S. postal mail to the following address: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, c/o David Crowell, 7678 College Rd, Ste 105, Baxter, MN 56425.

Remember to state your interest in the solid waste management plan and the action you wish the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to take, including specific references to the section of the plan you believe should be changed. Also include the specific reasons supporting your position.