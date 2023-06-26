Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Sister Sharon Fyle, a much-loved nurse in the Alexandria area, enjoys fishing at the age of 97

She baits her own hook, helps clean the fish and is in charge of having good weather.

Sharon Fyle fishing.jpg
Sister Sharon Fyle, 97, shows a sunfish she caught on Lake Aaron on June 14, 2023 during a family fishing trip.
Photo by Dick Osterman
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:58 PM

MILLERVILLE — Sister Sharon Fyle, a Catholic nun with a nursing degree, went fishing on Lake Aaron near Millerville on June 14 at the age of 97.
Fyle, who lived in the Alexandria area for more than 25 years, was a much-loved nurse in the hospital, clinics and in-home care, according to her family. She also helped with the ministry at St. Mary's parish and made many good friends in the area.
Since 2018, she's lived at St. Francis Covenant in Little Falls.
Over the past 30 years, Fyle's cousin, Kay Osterman, has hosted a family fishing trip that included Fyle, her sister, Blanche, who is also a nun, and their mother, Mayme Fyle.
Mayme and Blanche attended the trips until they were in their late 90s.
Sister Sharon has continued the tradition. She baits her own hook, helps clean the fish, and is in charge of having good weather for the event, her family said.
After a day of fishing, there are cold beverages waiting, and a fish dinner provided by Dick Osterman, Kay's husband of 64 years.
The next day, as the group was leaving, Sister Sharon was heard saying, "See you next year!"

By Echo Press staff report


