News Local

Shed catches fire near Evansville Saturday morning

The shed, which contained many items of value, was a total loss, according to authorities.

EP Fire
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:05 AM

EVANSVILLE — Firefighters from three departments battled a shed fire near Evansville Saturday morning, Aug. 26.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Douglas County Communications Center received a 911 about the fire at the residence of Derek and Alicia Meissner at 16475 County Road 5 NW, Evansville.

The Meissners reported the shed, which was detached from their home, was fully engulfed. The Millerville Fire Department was dispatched, and it requested the Brandon and Evansville fire departments to respond for mutual aid.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the shed, which contained many items of value, was a total loss, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

By Echo Press staff report
