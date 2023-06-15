Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senior Expo in Alexandria highlights fraud

Scams hit seniors especially hard, says federal agency

Attendees of the annual Senior Expo check over the schedule of events in this 2019 photo. (Echo Press staff report)
Today at 7:58 AM

ALEXANDRIA — There's a reason that the topic of scams will figure prominently in this year's annual Senior Expo.

All age groups can fall prey to scammers, but the elderly get hit especially hard, according to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Those age 80 and over tend to lose more money — up to three times the amount lost by those age 20-59. The median amount lost by younger scam victims is about $500, the agency said, while those in the oldest age bracket lose $1,500.

The elderly tend to get swindled over the phone and pay the scammer via credit card, the agency said.

Scams take different forms. Callers might impersonate a law enforcement officer or someone well-known in a community. Sometimes the scammer pretends to be a grandchild who needs money urgently. Other times, the scammer adopts a tone of urgency, telling people they will have to act quickly or they'll lose their Medicare, or pay a fine, or the IRS will come after them.

“If they’re telling you to do something immediately right now, it’s probably a scam,” said Dinara Dykema, Douglas County senior coordinator. “Nobody works that fast.”

The Senior Expo is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, at St. Mary's Education Center, 420 Irving St., with registration starting at 8 a.m. There are three break-out sessions scheduled, with five local experts speaking during each session. Topics include signs of Alzheimer's disease, advanced healthcare, and funeral planning. There's also a lasagna lunch from Elden's. The Expo is free for seniors to attend.

Kathryn LeBrasseur said all speakers are local experts, and that 27 vendors have registered to have booths.

Karen Tolkkinen
By Karen Tolkkinen
Reporter Karen Tolkkinen grew up in Plymouth, Minnesota, graduated from the University of Minnesota with a journalism degree in 1994. Driven by curiosity and a desire to learn about the United States, Karen Tolkkinen has covered local news from Idaho to New Hampshire to Alabama and landing at the Echo Press in Alexandria in 2017.
