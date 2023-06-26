Sacred Journey Academy to host Wake Up Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Sacred Journey Academy, 4133 Iowa St., will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, July 7 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Alexandria Area Youth for Christ .

All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at a record high of $6,690.

Sacred Journey Academy will open this fall as a Kindergarten through eighth-grade community discipleship school rooted in the life and love of Jesus. It was created to serve Christian families within a 75-mile radius of Alexandria.

The school plans to grow its student body by at least one grade per year, allowing the eighth-grade class to continue through graduation. Visit sacredjourneyacademy.org for more information.