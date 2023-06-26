Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Sacred Journey Academy to host Wake Up Alexandria

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It's an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations in the community.

EP Business News
Funtap - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 2:46 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Sacred Journey Academy, 4133 Iowa St., will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, July 7 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Alexandria Area Youth for Christ .

All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at a record high of $6,690.

Sacred Journey Academy will open this fall as a Kindergarten through eighth-grade community discipleship school rooted in the life and love of Jesus. It was created to serve Christian families within a 75-mile radius of Alexandria.

The school plans to grow its student body by at least one grade per year, allowing the eighth-grade class to continue through graduation. Visit sacredjourneyacademy.org for more information.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Sharon Fyle fishing.jpg
Local
Sister Sharon Fyle, a much-loved nurse in the Alexandria area, enjoys fishing at the age of 97
June 26, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CarShow 8249.jpg
Local
Cars shine at the Alexandria Vintage Car Club's 35th annual event
June 26, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Shopper.jpg
Local
The Shopper - June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
BoraasHannah 2393.jpg
Prep
Golf: Hannah Boraas wins MGA Women's Amateur Match Play Championship
June 23, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Wold Strawberries basket.jpg
Minnesota
Drought affects Minnesota strawberry growers
June 24, 2023 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / MPR
Alex Red- John Botzet and Lucas Sprenger-DSC_3583.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Junior American Legion roundup
June 26, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Hunter Walz-DSC_6357.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Trap shooting: Alexandria wraps up season with sixth-place finish at state
June 26, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve