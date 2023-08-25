Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Runestone Museum to host Wake Up Alexandria on Sept. 1

Door prizes will be given away, including Oletoberfest tickets, museum passes, Little Big Ole dolls and a one-year museum membership.

The Runestone Museum is located at 206 Broadway in Alexandria.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:17 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Runestone Museum Foundation , 206 Broadway Street, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, Sept. 1 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Alexandria Covenant Church .

Door prizes will be given away, including Oletoberfest tickets, museum passes, Little Big Ole dolls and a one-year museum membership. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold currently valued at more than $7,000.

The famous and controversial Kensington Runestone was the Runestone Museum’s only artifact when it opened its doors in 1958. Since then, the museum has grown to include a Scandinavian Heritage exhibit, First People’s exhibit, Minnesota Wildlife exhibit, Children’s Discovery Room, open air Fort Alexandria area, a gift shop and more. For more information, visit runestonemuseum.org .

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
