News Local

Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15

Depending on direction of travel, motorists will use I-94 as part of their detour route to/from Highway 27 or County Road 46.

EP Road Construction
By Echo Press staff report
May 09, 2023 at 6:00 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Douglas County, will begin construction at the Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange in Alexandria starting Monday, May 15.

Roundabouts will be constructed at the eastbound and westbound ramps. The interchange will close to all traffic until construction is complete in mid-July.

Depending on direction of travel, motorists will use I-94 as part of their detour route to/from Highway 27 or County Road 46:

  • To Highway 27 westbound: From I-94, use Exit 97 for Highway 114 south to Highway 27.
  • To Alexandria or County Road 46: From I-94, use Exit 103 for Highway 29 north on Broadway and to County Road 46/34th Avenue.
  • To County Road 45: Take County Road 46/34th Avenue to Nevada Street and Latoka Lane SW.

Two roundabouts will be constructed at the interchange, one at the eastbound ramps of I-94 and Highway 27, and another at the westbound ramps of I-94 and County Road 45/County Road 46. Although separate projects, MnDOT and Douglas County have partnered to complete construction simultaneously and MnDOT will administer both contracts.
The work will be isolated to the interchange ramps, so residents, businesses and visitors will always be able to access driveways and entrances on Highway 27 and County Roads 45/46 up to the work zone.

Once completed, the interchange improvements will help address safety concerns and improve efficiency along the corridors, according to MnDOT. The improvements will enhance traffic performance, mobility and overall driver satisfaction at the I-94/Highway 27/County Road 45/46 interchange, the department said.

Michels Road and Stone, Inc., is the prime contractor for the $3.3 million MnDOT project at the eastbound I-94 and Highway 27 ramps.

Central Specialties, Inc., is the prime contractor for the $2.9 million Douglas County project at the westbound I-94 and County Road 45/46 ramps.

Visit the project website mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94interchange to learn more about the interchange improvement project, view detour maps, and to sign up for project email updates.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
