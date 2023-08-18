Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rotary's Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee in Alexandria feeds more than 2,000

The meal has been a popular tradition around Douglas County Fair time for 58 years.

RotaryPorkFeed1.jpg
Alexandria Rotary Club President Dave Hartmann, right, serves pork chops at the Alexandria Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 16. The Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee has been a tradition for 58 years.
Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Today at 10:22 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Those who love fresh corn on the cob and seasoned pork chops turned out in droves for the Alexandria Rotary Club's 58th annual jubilee Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The club served up nearly 2,200 meals at the Alexandria Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The club received support from volunteers, in-kind sponsors and businesses to make the event a hit, according to members. The corn was from Peppa & Poppy's Market, and Elden's Fresh Foods and Henry's Foods Inc. provided the water.

"We appreciate all the support from the table sponsors to make this another successful event," said Dave Hartmann, Rotary president. "Working with the Alexandria firefighters was a real pleasure."

The meal, which also included coleslaw, bread and a beverage, has been a popular tradition around Douglas County Fair time for decades. About 60 Rotarians and 35 firefighters shucked corn, grilled chops and served the meals at this year's feed.

RotaryPorkFeed2.jpg
Diners enjoy pork chops and corn at the Rotary Club's 58th annual event at the Alexandria Fire Department on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Al Edenloff is the editor of the twice-weekly Echo Press. He started his journalism career when he was in 10th grade, writing football and basketball stories for the Parkers Prairie Independent.
