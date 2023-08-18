Rotary's Pork Chop and Corn Jubilee in Alexandria feeds more than 2,000

ALEXANDRIA — Those who love fresh corn on the cob and seasoned pork chops turned out in droves for the Alexandria Rotary Club's 58th annual jubilee Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The club served up nearly 2,200 meals at the Alexandria Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The club received support from volunteers, in-kind sponsors and businesses to make the event a hit, according to members. The corn was from Peppa & Poppy's Market, and Elden's Fresh Foods and Henry's Foods Inc. provided the water.

"We appreciate all the support from the table sponsors to make this another successful event," said Dave Hartmann, Rotary president. "Working with the Alexandria firefighters was a real pleasure."

The meal, which also included coleslaw, bread and a beverage, has been a popular tradition around Douglas County Fair time for decades. About 60 Rotarians and 35 firefighters shucked corn, grilled chops and served the meals at this year's feed.