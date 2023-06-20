Rink expansion project is topic of upcoming Listen and Learn in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Learn how the Runestone Community Center expansion project is positioning Alexandria for

continued social and economic success at a one-hour, informative, virtual Listen and Learn event on Thursday, June 29 from noon to 1 p.m.

Recent high-profile financial backing has created positive momentum for the RCC expansion project, which is projected to generate an additional $2 million annually for area businesses, according to the RCC Capital Campaign Committee .

Once the expansion and renovations are complete, the RCC will provide increased opportunities for on-ice activities such as curling, figure skating and hockey, and dry-floor events such as concerts, graduations, seminars, and trade shows.

Committee members say the project is an important investment in the community and better positions the RCC to

meet current and future demand.

Marty Schultz, Alexandria city administrator; Kevin Kopischke, RCC Capital Campaign Committee member; and Kimberly Albert, public relations consultant, will share the status of the project and how it will benefit the community and discuss what needs to happen next to push it across the finish line.

The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen and Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber.

These sessions offer information, education, support and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners. For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.