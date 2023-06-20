Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rink expansion project is topic of upcoming Listen and Learn in Alexandria

The project is expected to generate an additional $2 million annually for area businesses.

RCC EXTERIOR EAST ENTRANCE.jpg
A concept rendering depicts the east entrance of the third facility to be at the Runestone Community Center.
Contributed photo.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:58 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Learn how the Runestone Community Center expansion project is positioning Alexandria for
continued social and economic success at a one-hour, informative, virtual Listen and Learn event on Thursday, June 29 from noon to 1 p.m.

Recent high-profile financial backing has created positive momentum for the RCC expansion project, which is projected to generate an additional $2 million annually for area businesses, according to the RCC Capital Campaign Committee .

Once the expansion and renovations are complete, the RCC will provide increased opportunities for on-ice activities such as curling, figure skating and hockey, and dry-floor events such as concerts, graduations, seminars, and trade shows.

Committee members say the project is an important investment in the community and better positions the RCC to
meet current and future demand.

Marty Schultz, Alexandria city administrator; Kevin Kopischke, RCC Capital Campaign Committee member; and Kimberly Albert, public relations consultant, will share the status of the project and how it will benefit the community and discuss what needs to happen next to push it across the finish line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marty Schultz_Headshot.jpeg
Marty Schultz
Kevin Kopischke_Headshot.jpg
Kevin Kopischke
Kimberly Albert_ Headshot.JPG
Kimberly Albert

The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen and Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber.

These sessions offer information, education, support and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners. For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra members rehearse for the upcoming Symphony at the Cinema concert. It will be held Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Local
Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra offers Chamber Concert in Alexandria
June 19, 2023 09:12 AM
EP Crash
Local
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Miltona on Sunday, June 18
June 18, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Hazy sun
News
Air quality alert issued due to ozone for central and southern Minnesota, including Alexandria
June 19, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
PfefferLogan23.jpg
Local
Update: Name released of 17-year-old who died in crash near Alexandria Friday morning, June 16
June 16, 2023 07:42 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U rolls over Sauk Centre
June 20, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Soderholm Insurance and Oral Surgery Junior Legion Red team splits weekend games
June 20, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve