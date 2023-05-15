99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ride of Silence in Alexandria honors those hurt, killed in bike crashes

The May 17 event will also raise awareness that cyclists have a right to share the road with motorists.

EP Roads and Highways
Lowell Anderson
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 11:46 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Attention all cyclists — road, mountain, recreation, commuter, triathlon and all others who share the road with motorists.

The Alexandria Ride of Silence will take place Wednesday, May 17 at Big Ole Central Park, starting with a brief program at 6:30 p.m. Riders of all abilities are welcome. Helmets are required.

Led by Jake Capistrant of Jake’s Bikes and Brad Dumm (father of the late bicyclist, Dennis Dumm), the free ride will begin around 7 p.m. No registration is required.

The Ride of Silence is a worldwide event held the third Wednesday in May (National Bike Month). Its purpose is to raise the awareness of cyclists' legal right to public roadways. The ride is also a chance to remember those who have been killed or injured in cycling accidents.

Alexandria native Dennis Dumm died on Wednesday, May 20, 2009 in Minneapolis as the result of a bicycle accident. The Alexandria Ride of Silence has taken place annually since then in honor of all loved ones injured or killed in bicycle accidents.

In its inaugural year, the Alexandria Ride of Silence welcomed more than 100 riders from the lakes area. This year's ride is the 14th.

Those not riding are welcome to attend the program. Riders will be provided with armbands to wear in honor those injured or killed in bike-related accidents.

After gathering at Big Ole Park, participants will bike in a slow, silent ride of about five miles around town and on the Central Lakes Trail. Participants are welcome to do any part of the ride. Cyclists will ride no faster than 10 mph and remain silent during the ride.

Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights, and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves, according to organizers.

For more information, visit www.rideofsilence.org.

