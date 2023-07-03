Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Residents invited to celebrate completion of Alexandria Community Mural

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m.

paint on paper plate
The mural painting will be completed by community members using small sponges to apply three shades of blue latex paint.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 12:20 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the completion of Alexandria’s first community mural.

Located in the back area of Real Estate by Jo, across from Big Ole Park, the community mural project consists of 30-inch by 30-inch squares each painted by community members of all ages and abilities.

The completed image represents the Alexandria Lakes Area in shades of blue. The wall was donated by Joanna Hvezda with Real Estate by Jo.

Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.

