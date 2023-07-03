Residents invited to celebrate completion of Alexandria Community Mural

ALEXANDRIA — The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the completion of Alexandria’s first community mural.

Located in the back area of Real Estate by Jo, across from Big Ole Park, the community mural project consists of 30-inch by 30-inch squares each painted by community members of all ages and abilities.

The completed image represents the Alexandria Lakes Area in shades of blue. The wall was donated by Joanna Hvezda with Real Estate by Jo.

Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.