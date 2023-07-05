Questions about $20M community center expansion in Alexandria are answered

ALEXANDRIA — A $20 million project to expand the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria is bound to draw some questions.

The Echo Press asked city staff and the RCC Capital Campaign Committee details about the project — costs, timeline, economic impact, fundraising challenges and more — and they provided the following answers.

Why renovate and expand the Runestone Community Center?

The Alexandria area has experienced considerable growth over the past 20 years. That has resulted in a significant increase in demand for on-ice activities and dry-floor events. The Runestone Community Center (RCC) is a wonderful attribute to our city, however, at its current state, it does not maximize opportunities to host activities and events. Many groups instead use neighboring communities, which causes our economy to miss out on a significant amount of revenue.

What is the cost? How will it be funded?

The total cost for expansion and renovation is estimated at $20 million. The project will be funded by a combination of sources, including the State of Minnesota, City of Alexandria and RCC Capital Campaign. The RCC Capital Campaign Committee is working to raise $8.8 million through sponsorships, one-time donations and multiyear pledges from individuals, businesses, and community organizations.

Is there a timeline?

The goal is to begin phases one and two of renovation next spring. This will include updating the main arena and adding a lobby, locker rooms, and elevator. If the RCC Capital Campaign is successful at reaching its $8.8 million fundraising goal by the end of the year, the expansion project (phase three) could begin as soon as next fall.

What is the economic impact of the expansion?

It’s estimated a renovated, expanded RCC will generate an additional $2 million annually for local businesses. The project will provide additional opportunities for on-ice and dry-floor events, such as concerts, graduations, seminars, tournaments, and trade shows.

What has been the biggest challenge of fundraising efforts?

We have been incredibly lucky to have strong support from our business community, and PrimeWest Health, Bremer Bank, Hilltop Lumber and the Alexandria Area Hockey Association have made significant contributions to the project. However, businesses and organizations can’t do it alone. In order to realize the full potential of the RCC expansion project, we need support from individuals.

Are there any common misconceptions?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that this is an "ice rink" expansion. While it certainly will benefit curlers, figure skaters and hockey players, the community as a whole stands to benefit the most. Simply put, a renovated and expanded RCC will draw more people to the Alexandria area for tournaments and dry-floor events, which means more revenue for local businesses and more social opportunities for the community.

How can individuals and businesses support the expansion project?

The easiest way to make a donation to the RCC expansion project is at runestonecommunitycenter.com . Pledges can be one-time or multi-year. Donors who contribute $500 or more will have an opportunity to be recognized on a donor wall.

Are there any other insights you'd like to share?

This project is an important investment in our community. People came together in the late 1970s to create the RCC, and another generation of community members expanded it in the 1990s. We all have an opportunity — and a duty — to do our part to ensure the RCC meets the demands of today and tomorrow. The size and scope of the Phase 3 expansion will depend in large part on the community support of fundraising efforts.