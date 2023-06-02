99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Osakis driver injured in crash involving semi near Willmar

Robert Joel Vangstad, 71, of Osakis, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a semi Thursday afternoon, June 1.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:51 AM

WILLMAR — A 71-year-old man from Osakis , Minnesota, suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving a semi was reported Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 71.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol 's accident report , Robert Joel Vangstad was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash was reported at 3:09 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kandiyohi County Road 25. According to the report, Vangstad was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on County Road 25 while a semitrailer was traveling south on Highway 71 when the vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the semi — 52-year-old Scott James Dejong of Edgerton , Minnesota — was uninjured, according to the state patrol.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The airbags in Vangstad's vehicle deployed. Road conditions were reported as dry.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Willmar Police and Fire Departments and Life Link assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

