99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Osakis, Alexandria and Minnewaska proms take place Saturday, April 29

It was a glamourous weekend for prom goers in the Alexandria lakes area.

Osakis Prom.JPG
Rylee Klinger was escorted by Jack Petrich during the Osakis Prom, which took place Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
April 29, 2023 at 8:18 PM

Osakis — The song, "It's Raining on Prom Night," was half true for some area students today, Saturday, April 29. The rain did happen, but mostly during the day and into the early evening. However, by 8 p.m., the rain was gone and the sun was shining for students in three area school districts – Osakis, Alexandria and Minnewaska.

About 60 couples walked the red carpet during the "Midnight Downtown" themed prom at the Osakis High School Saturday night.

Watch for more prom photos in next Wednesday and Friday's issue of the Echo Press.

Osakis prom 2.JPG
Yasmeen Al-Ameri and Eli Hagen stop to have their photos taken during the grand march at the high's prom Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
What To Read Next
Local
Minnesota pollution agency seeks public input on restoring Sauk River watershed
May 11, 2023 06:22 AM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
EP Environment
Local
Alexandria Senior College lecturer lists possible solutions for imperiled wetlands
May 10, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
Local
Correction
May 10, 2023 01:59 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff