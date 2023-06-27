Nun celebrates 100th birthday in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS — Sister Mary Patrice Kiefer, who once worked at the hospital in Alexandria, will celebrate her 100th birthday with a celebration Mass for her family and religious community at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at St. Francis Convent in Little Falls.

A member of the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, Leona Frances Kiefer, daughter of the late Charles and Clara Kiefer, was born on July 4, 1923, in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. She entered the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls on Jan. 5, 1941 and was accepted into the novitiate Aug. 12, 1941. She was given the religious name Sister Mary Patrice.

She made her first vows on Aug. 12, 1943. She has been a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls for 81-plus years.

Sister Patrice began her ministry in the office of the St. Cloud Children’s Home. She then ministered in health care administration at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Milwaukee, and at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Alexandria, and continued after Our Lady merged with Douglas County Hospital in 1969.

Sister Patrice continues to offer herself in a ministry of Franciscan prayer and presence at the Franciscan Motherhouse in Little Falls.