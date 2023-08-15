No marijuana businesses allowed in Alexandria for 18 months

ALEXANDRIA – At its Monday meeting, the Alexandria City Council gave final approval to a moratorium that temporarily prohibits marijuana businesses from operating in Alexandria for 18 months, until Jan. 1, 2025.

The city wants more time to study the issue.

The timeline matches the one the state set for determining how the process will work for regulating cannabis businesses. The city can decide to repeal the moratorium at any time.

The moratorium follows the actions that were taken at the council’s July 10 meeting to regulate marijuana, which was legalized for recreational, adult use by the Minnesota Legislature in the 2023 session .

City Attorney Tom Jacobson drafted the moratorium ordinance, which temporarily prohibits the operation of a cannabis business in the city until the city has time to study restrictions. Jacobson said the ordinance follows a new state law that specifically defines "cannabis business" and includes all cannabis-related activities, from cultivating and transporting to wholesaling and sales.

“All of that would be temporarily prohibited while the moratorium is in place,” Jacobson told the council in a memo.

The statute requires cities to be "studying" time, place, and manner restrictions before they can impose the moratorium. This includes establishing zoning districts where using marijuana would be allowed or how far they would have to be from schools and churches.

Council member Scott Allen said that he didn't want to put potential local cannabis businesses at a disadvantage if the city wasn't prepared to issue them a license while other cities, or even Douglas County could.

Council member Roger Thalman said that right now, the city can't do anything yet, until a state board forms and determined the ground rules, such as where businesses could be located. He added that city staff and the League of Minnesota Cities would stay on top of it.

As it turns out, a city employee, Amy Riedel with administration and finance, will be attending a state Zoom meeting that will address cannabis business regulations this Wednesday, Aug. 16. She will update the council about the discussion.

The council passed a motion asking city staff, the planning commission and the city's legislative committee to share information they receive about cannabis business regulations.

The statute doesn’t mention "sales" being banned during the moratorium, instead it allows the city to "prohibit the operation of a cannabis business" until January 1, 2025. Council members pointed out that a moratorium would allow the city to "get their ducks in a row" while the state determines licensing and other regulations.

City Administrator Marty Schulz said the city wants to be ready if the state starts to regulate cannabis businesses before the Jan. 1, 2025 date. He said the city could lift the moratorium at an earlier date.

Also at its July 24 meeting, the council gave final approval to create a new section of city code prohibiting the use of marijuana in public places. This includes public streets, avenues, boulevards, right of ways, roads, alleys, sidewalks, parks, trails, parking lots, beaches, piers, public buildings and the airport.

Those who violate the code will be charged with a petty misdemeanor and fined up to $300 or the maximum amount allowed by state law.

Jacobson said the ordinance follows the new state law that allows cities to define “public places” as broadly as they want. Cities, however, can’t ban marijuana at three specific locations – a private residence or yard; private property not generally accessible by the public; and the premises of an establishment or event that is licensed to permit on-site use of marijuana, Jacobson said.

City ordinances already prohibit the consumption of liquor in its parks and other public places except during licensed community festivals.