New roundabout on County Road 45 in Alexandria opens for traffic

The project met the county's goal of completing it before the start of the Douglas County Fair.

Traffic in roundabout
Traffic flows through the new roundabout on County Road 82 near the YMCA after it opened on Monday morning, August 14, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Today at 1:41 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The roundabout at the intersection of County Road 82 and County Road 45 near the entrance to the YMCA opened Monday morning, Aug. 14.

The project met the county's goal of completing it before the start of the Douglas County Fair, Aug. 16-19.

In May of 2022, the project was put on hold because the bids came in way over the $2 million estimate. The low bid was $3.45 million. Two months later, the county awarded a bid of nearly $2.6 million to Central Specialties.

The county decided to go with asphalt over pavement as a cost-saving measure. For the same price as concrete, the roundabout can be paved with asphalt and then repaved three more times, according to Tim Erickson, the county's public works director.

EP County Government 2
News
Roundabout at County Road 82, Karl Drive gets the green light
Project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.
Jul 20, 2022
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Roundabout near YMCA in Alexandria
News
Roundabout at intersection of County Road 45 and 82 on pace to open by fair time
The weather and existing conditions have been favorable to get project done on time.
Jul 28
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff

traffic in roundabout
Motorists travel through the new roundabout at the intersection of county roads 82 and 45 near the YMCA in Alexandria on Monday, August 14, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Al Edenloff is the editor of the twice-weekly Echo Press. He started his journalism career when he was in 10th grade, writing football and basketball stories for the Parkers Prairie Independent.
