New roundabout on County Road 45 in Alexandria opens for traffic

ALEXANDRIA — The roundabout at the intersection of County Road 82 and County Road 45 near the entrance to the YMCA opened Monday morning, Aug. 14.

The project met the county's goal of completing it before the start of the Douglas County Fair, Aug. 16-19.

In May of 2022, the project was put on hold because the bids came in way over the $2 million estimate. The low bid was $3.45 million. Two months later, the county awarded a bid of nearly $2.6 million to Central Specialties.

The county decided to go with asphalt over pavement as a cost-saving measure. For the same price as concrete, the roundabout can be paved with asphalt and then repaved three more times, according to Tim Erickson, the county's public works director.

ADVERTISEMENT