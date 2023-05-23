99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

New $4.3M warehouse in Alexandria asks for tax help

Potential occupants of the warehouse include Bimbo Bakeries, Nott Companies

EP Alexandria City Government 2
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Today at 9:01 PM

ALEXANDRIA – A project to build a $4.3 million, 32,000-square-foot warehouse is seeking tax help from the city.

At its Monday, May 22 meeting, the Alexandria City Council scheduled a public hearing to consider the tax increment financing request from Goodneighbors – 2410 Building LLC. The parcel that’s being developed is located at 2410 42nd Avenue on 4.65 acres of land, northwest of SERVPRO.

The warehouse would be a Butler steel building. Goodneighbors' TIF application lists two potential occupants:

  • Bimbo Bakeries USA, the largest commercial baking company in the U.S. delivering bread, bagels, buns, English muffins and sweet baked goods. It has 20,000 associates across the U.S. working in bakeries, sales and distribution centers, on routes and in support functions, according to its website. Some of its brands include Thomas, Sara Lee, Little Bites and Bays. Bimbo Bakeries is part of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.
  • Nott Companies, an employee-owned manufacturer of fluid power products and systems, industrial power transmission products and systems, and custom rubber fabricated products.

With TIF, the taxes on the property are frozen at the current amount for a certain period of time, in this case nine years because it is an economic district, not a housing district. The difference between the existing tax and the tax after the development is used to help pay for some of the project costs.
The city benefits because property is being developed that otherwise would not have been improved. Also, the value of the property will increase, adding to the city’s tax base.

The project, according to Goodneighbors, would create at least three new full-time permanent jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

If approved, Goodneighbors would receive an estimated $800,000 in tax increment financing, which would be used to offset higher new construction costs and financing in order to make the project’s leasing rates competitive, according to the company.

The public hearing was set for Monday, July 10 during the council’s regular meeting.

The application lists Robert Thompson and Ted Christianson as the major stockholders or principals. They said the project will continue the long-term development of the city’s industrial park and add to the tax base when the TIF period expires.

If the city approves the TIF, the state requires that a business subsidy agreement must also be approved and a public hearing for the subsidy is also required. That public hearing will take place during the July 10 meeting as well.

Warehouse construction is expected to start at the end of July and be finished by the end of the year.

Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Al Edenloff is the editor of the twice-weekly Echo Press. He started his journalism career when he was in 10th grade, writing football and basketball stories for the Parkers Prairie Independent.
What To Read Next
CHICKENS.jpg
Local
No chickens allowed in Alexandria city limits
May 22, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Shopper.jpg
Local
The Shopper - May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023 07:30 AM
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
For the record
May 19, 2023 12:09 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Douglas County
News
Rental assistance program funding approved for Douglas County HRA
May 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CarlosCreekWinery RussFunk.jpg
Business
Carlos Creek Winery stands out at international wine competition
May 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Caleb Gimbel-DSC_3433.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria hands No. 10 Rocori its first section loss of the year
May 22, 2023 07:50 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
MentalHealth 8177.jpg
News
Over 100 people walk for mental health awareness in Alexandria
May 22, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman