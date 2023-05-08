99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
More than 500 participate in Discovery Middle School Color Run

The event took place Saturday, May 6.

ColorRun.jpg
Area students and their families participated in a Color Run at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Contributed photo / Lukas Gotto
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
May 08, 2023 at 2:32 PM

ALEXANDRIA — It was another great Color Run at Discovery Middle School this past Saturday, May 6, as more than 500 students and their family members registered for the event.

Lukas Gotto, DMS teacher, said the event is meant to be a "break even" event to keep it as affordable as possible for families.

GottoLukas22.jpg
Lukas Gotto

"With sponsors helping us out, any money that is left after purchasing color and T-shirts will go to the Alexandria Public Schools Student Wellness Committee," he said. "This committee is staffed with school employees, parents, community members and students with the sole purpose of promoting student health and wellness. One of the biggest events we do each year is Every Kid Healthy Week, where there are games and prizes at each building in the mornings, in classrooms and at lunches, all geared at promoting healthy lifestyles for our students."

Gotto said it's exciting to host the event in the school's 52-acre Minnesota Department of Natural Resources designated school forest. He added that it is a great way for people to see the trails, bridges and boardwalks that have been added over the last four years.

"It really feels like you're at a state park when you're out there, but you're in the middle of town," he said. "There are several more plans coming to finish off a couple more areas of the trails, and will be all done by our students."

With the trails in a pretty good spot, Gotto said the school is hoping to add some other events that will take place in the school forest, including a haunted hike around Halloween, night hikes, ice candle snow shoeing and more. He said to watch for more events next school year.

