Mobile home property tax payments in Douglas County due on Aug. 31

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer Vicki Doehling wants to remind mobile home property owners that their first half mobile home property tax payments are due on or before Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

For customer convenience, Douglas County has a number of ways to accept tax payments:



In-person at the County Auditor-Treasurer Office (NEW LOCATION: lower level, 821 Cedar St).

Drop box located in the parking lot of the new County Administration Building, 821 Cedar St.

Online at www.douglascountymn.gov by searching the Quick Links on the Home Page and selecting “Pay Property Taxes.”

Mail payment through U.S. Postal Service or overnight delivery service.

To avoid late payment, tax payments must be received or postmarked on or before Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As an extra convenience for taxpayers, Douglas County offers an ACH property tax direct payment plan. This plan authorizes your tax payment to be taken out of your designated account automatically on the tax due date.

Participants will receive a notification letter two weeks prior to the tax due date. The ACH direct payment form is available on the county website at www.co.douglas.mn.us Home Page under “Online Services & Forms.”

The form can be completed and returned to the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer’s office at 821 Cedar St., Alexandria MN 56308. For more information, call 320-762-3077.