6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Mobile home property tax payments in Douglas County due on Aug. 31

For customer convenience, Douglas County has a number of ways to accept tax payments.

EP County Government 2
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:00 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer Vicki Doehling wants to remind mobile home property owners that their first half mobile home property tax payments are due on or before Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

For customer convenience, Douglas County has a number of ways to accept tax payments:

  • In-person at the County Auditor-Treasurer Office (NEW LOCATION: lower level, 821 Cedar St).
  • Drop box located in the parking lot of the new County Administration Building, 821 Cedar St.
  • Online at www.douglascountymn.gov by searching the Quick Links on the Home Page and selecting “Pay Property Taxes.”
  • Mail payment through U.S. Postal Service or overnight delivery service.

To avoid late payment, tax payments must be received or postmarked on or before Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As an extra convenience for taxpayers, Douglas County offers an ACH property tax direct payment plan. This plan authorizes your tax payment to be taken out of your designated account automatically on the tax due date.

Participants will receive a notification letter two weeks prior to the tax due date. The ACH direct payment form is available on the county website at www.co.douglas.mn.us Home Page under “Online Services & Forms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The form can be completed and returned to the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer’s office at 821 Cedar St., Alexandria MN 56308. For more information, call 320-762-3077.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Flyer.png
Local
Brother seeks information about missing sister last seen in Alexandria
6m ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Votors
Local
Local governments get money from state to help pay for elections
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Brandon Plumski.jpg
Local
Alexandria's school resource officer program in jeopardy
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Fatality
News
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria
4d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Fire
Local
Shed catches fire near Evansville Saturday morning
2d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Swimming & Diving
Prep
Swim and dive: Willmar girls squeak by Alexandria
53m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
TakingTest.jpg
News
State assessment scores released for Douglas County schools
1h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff