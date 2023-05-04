99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota air quality should be pretty good in 2023, says state agency

Abnormally dry conditions persist in Douglas County and western Minnesota, but the drought has improved significantly, MPCA says.

EP Weather
Wendy Wilson
By Echo Press staff report
May 04, 2023 at 8:36 AM

MINNESOTA — This summer should be a repeat of 2022, with decent air quality, few wildfires and not much ozone, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on Tuesday, May 2.

Last year, MPCA meteorologists accurately predicted mild conditions for the summer and Minnesota experienced no air quality alerts or local wildfire activity throughout the entire season. According to the latest modeling, experts foresee a similar 2023 because of improved drought conditions.

The agency also announced that in June, it will launch a new online tool for determining air quality in each region of the state. The tool will include easily understood information about a region’s primary pollutant, predicted fine particles, and forecasted ozone, the agency said.

Ozone and drought

Drought conditions have dramatically improved across the state, which will create lower ozone impacts. Overall, the state has an average risk for ozone this summer, with one to three air quality alert days expected. Summer temperatures are also expected to be average, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drought does persist in Minnesota, with moderate drought in southwestern Minnesota. Abnormally dry conditions exist across western Minnesota, including most of Douglas County. This is significantly improved from November 2022, when most of the state was under some degree of drought warning, ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought, the agency said.

Areas most likely to see ozone impacts are Twin Cities suburbs and areas near Rochester.

Wildfires

Minnesota has a low risk of wildfire this year, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center and the National Interagency Fire Center.

However, the risk will be above average early in the summer, falling to average risk by summer's end.

Canada has a higher risk of fire season, with above average in June and July and "well above average” for August, the agency said. Several times, Canadian wildfires have wreaked havoc on otherwise beautiful Minnesota summers by clogging the air with smoke and particulates. However, it doesn't look like Canadian fires will be as bad for Minnesota this year, because Canada's driest forests are west of Minnesota and the forests just north of the Minnesota border do not appear to be at risk for fires this year, said supervisory meteorologist Matt Taraldsen.

Still, meteorologists will monitor any Canadian fires for possible smoke impacts in Minnesota.

The agency said there is a potential risk for fires in the southern plains, which may also affect the state.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Local
Minnesota pollution agency seeks public input on restoring Sauk River watershed
May 11, 2023 06:22 AM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
EP Environment
Local
Alexandria Senior College lecturer lists possible solutions for imperiled wetlands
May 10, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
Local
Correction
May 10, 2023 01:59 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff