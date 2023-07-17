Miltona celebrates recovery from 1970 tornado

MILTONA — Back on July 18, 1970, a tornado struck Miltona, leaving a path of destruction that was a block and a half wide and three miles long.

The five-minute-long twister either partially or completed destroyed 11 homes, 15 businesses and several farms.

This past weekend, July 14-16, 2023, people were dancing in the streets.

It was Miltona Tornado Days — a yearly tradition that celebrates the community's resiliency in recovering from the natural disaster.

In addition to the street dance on Saturday night featuring the Shirts and Skins band, other activities included food stands with Rose City BBQ, Rose City Bar & Grill, Wrap Shack, Ryan Busing mini donuts, Troop 496 concessions, coffee truck, kettle korn and city-wide garage sales.

Button drawings were also held. Event-goers purchased $5 buttons at local Miltona merchants to win cash prizes. A total of $2,000 total was given away with $500 as the top prize. Winning numbers are posted at LJ’s Food & Liquor and online at www.facebook.com/miltonamn. Prizes may be picked up at LJ’s Food & Liquor.

Cousins Stella Coker, left, and McKinnely Bosl, both from Miltona, slide down a large bouncy waterslide during Miltona Tornado Days Saturday, July 15, 2023. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Other highlights: pork chop feed; family movie — “Free Willy,” J&L karaoke, Spruce Hill Rangers 4-H medallion hunt, Miltona Science Magnet School 5K fun run/walk, breakfast buffet, farmers market, messy chicken downtown, bounce houses, Spruce Hill Rangers 4-H brat stand, crafts and vendors, homemade pie and ice cream, beer gardens downtown, town parade, corn hole tournament, kids’ pedal tractor pull, youth sporting event at the ball diamond, axe throwing, Miltona Lions kids’ bike give-aways, pancake breakfast, Mount Calvary Church service at the picnic shelter, and the Short on Cash band.

Kids and adults alike enjoyed a trolley/train ride at the Miltona Tornada Days. The ride was courtesy of Rose City Threshing. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

After the tornado struck, Ernie Salvog, the town's mayor and manager of the local creamery at the time, was confident Miltona would recover.

And, he was right.

In a July 15, 2005 Echo Press article, City Clerk Kevin Lee, who was a high schooler when the tornado hit, said that nothing really stopped after the tornado. "It just kept going," he said. "It was kind of like an instant urban renewal."

The lumberyard was rebuilt, as well as the downtown café, and many of the homes that were damaged or destroyed were also repaired or rebuilt.

Today, Miltona is a thriving community, or, as stated on the city's website: "Where the town is small, the lake is big, the people are friendly and everyone is welcome."