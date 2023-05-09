Massman Companies in Alexandria to receive $325,000 in state grants

ALEXANDRIA — Massman Companies Inc. of Alexandria will receive two state grants totaling $325,000 for the new 73,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that it is building on 80 acres of land at 2233 34th Avenue West.

The project support its past and future growth expansions. There is plenty of room on the site and the company's long-range plan calls for an additional 150,000-square-foot expansion in the future, according to Jeffrey Hohn, president and CEO of Massman.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced a total of $5.4 million in funding for eight businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund (JCF) and the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF). Statewide, the projects are expected to create more than 337 jobs over the next two years.

Massman Companies is a collection of businesses that manufacture automated packaging equipment. Its new facility will be used for machine design, assembly, testing, customer demonstrations, product development, engineering and logistics.

The projected cost for the facility is $18.2 million and is expected to create 21 jobs within the first three years, with an average wage of $24.19 per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Minnesota Investment Fund and Job Creation Fund are crucial to the success of business expansion in Minnesota,” said Temporary DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon. “The funding announced today will support expansion that further grows Minnesota’s economy and makes way for future economic growth as well.”

The Job Creation Fund provides financial incentives to new and expanding businesses that meet certain job creation and capital investment targets. Eligible companies may receive up to $1 million for creating or retaining high-paying jobs and for constructing or renovating facilities or making other property improvements. In some cases, companies may receive awards of up to $2 million.

The Minnesota Investment Fund provides financing to help add new workers and retain high-quality jobs with a focus on industrial, manufacturing, and technology-related industries to increase the local and state tax base and improve Minnesota’s economic vitality. Funds are awarded to local units of government who provide loans to assist expanding businesses.

Other projects that received state funding:

Advanced Interconnect Technologies LLC, St. Cloud – JCF $341,500, MIF $125,000.

Altoz, Inc., Red Lake Falls – MIF $420,000.

Clow Stamping Company, Inc., Merrifield – JCF $840,000, MIF $450,000.

Gordini USA Inc., North Mankato – JCF $800,000, MIF $210,000.

Nextern Inc., Maple Grove – JCF $450,000, MIF $600,000.

Nucleus Labs INC, Rochester – JCF $500,000, MIF $220,000.

SCR Solutions Inc., Fergus Falls – JCF $160,000.

About DEED

DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website , the JoinUsMn.com website.