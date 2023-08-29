Local governments get money from state to help pay for elections

ALEXANDRIA — Douglas County, the City of Alexandria and other local governments will receive funding through the state for administering statewide elections.

During the 2023 session, the Minnesota Legislature established the Voting Operations, Technology and Election Resources – VOTER – account with an annual appropriation to counties of $1.25 million, beginning July 20, 2023. The Alexandria City Council talked about the funding at its Monday meeting, Aug. 28.

Based largely on the number of registered voters, Douglas County will receive $5,217 and the city of Alexandria will get $856. Other cities and townships in the county will receive amounts ranging from $20 to $308.

The money can be used for voting equipment, hardware, software, election cybersecurity, election security, staff costs, improvements to polling places for individuals with disabilities, printing and publication, postage, programming, and other purposes directly related to election administration.

Once they receive the funds, each county, township or city must segregate the funds in an election funding account. The money will remain in the account until it is spent for any of the authorized purchases.

Following are other items from the Aug. 28 meeting that were not included in other council stories.

City wants to buy easements near Lake Connie

The city is pursuing a grant to acquire conservation easements along the southeast watershed between Seventh Avenue and 22nd Avenue.

It agreed to spend $5,000 to prepare a grant application through the Conservation Partners Legacy Grant Program . Administered by the Department of Natural Resources , the program restores, protects and enhances natural resources in Minnesota.

City Administrator Marty Schultz said the grant is somewhat unique because it’s specifically for acquiring easements. The grant would cover 90% of the cost. The exact amount of the grant isn't known yet but could be as high as $160,000.

The grant would allow the city to buy a 100-foot wide conservation easement around an area of Lake Connie and the immediate upstream wetland complex. It’s only for easements and doesn’t include the construction of a trail at this point.

The southeast watershed in the largest watershed within the city limits and included 2,985 acres.

The Lake Connie area is important because it contains a large wetland complex surrounded by undeveloped land, Schultz said. The water from this area drains north through the city and eventually discharges to Lake L’Homme Dieu.

The extent of the easement affects three property owners – the Alexandria Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Bruce Peterson and the state of Minnesota.

Grants will be awarded in May. If awarded, funds must be used by June 30, 2027.

Donors help pay for baseball field turf

The Alexandria Youth Baseball Association received $200,000 through a naming rights agreement that will be used to replace and expand the artificial turf at Knute Nelson Memorial Park .

The donors were Glenwood State Bank and Lee and Judy Backhaus. They both donated more than $50,000 or more and other donations were also made. In exchange, the AAYB received permission from the city to have the words, “Arnie Backaus” (Lee’s father) and “Glenwood State Bank” appear on the 3rd and 1st baselines for 15 years.

In other action related to Knute Nelson Memorial Park, the council agreed to remove a damaged retaining wall along the right field foul line and replace it at an estimated cost of $37,000. The wall must be removed by Monday, Sept. 4.

The expense will be covered by the city's Capital Improvement Fund or by increasing the amount being used from the Revolving Improvement Fund.

Change order of $46,977 approved for overlay project

A street overlay project in the Victoria Heights neighborhood ended up costing $46,977 more than planned.

As part of an overlay project, the contract was required to mill the surface of the pavement to allow the new overlay to match the existing curb. Unknown to the engineer or the contractor, the existing pavement was 2 inches or less in many places, not the standard 3-inch minimum. The extra work required squaring up the patches and paving them.

City Administrator Marty Schultz said that it’s not uncommon for overlay projects to run across poor asphalt conditions that require extra patching.

Proclamation recognizes FASD

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders will be in the spotlight.

Alexandria Mayor Bobbie Osterberg proclaimed Sept. 9, 2023 as the 25th annual International FASD Awareness Day to promote awareness of the disorders and the adverse effects of prenatal alcohol exposure.

The proclamation noted that the effects of prenatal alcohol exposure impact each person differently. Common symptoms of an FASD include hearing or vision problems, difficulty in school, poor coordination, sensitivity to light, touch or sound, hyperactive behavior, difficulty paying attention, memory issues, poor social skills, impulsivity, poor reasoning and judgment skills.

Prenatal alcohol exposure is the leading cause of preventable birth defects and developmental disorders in the U.S., the proclamation said. In Minnesota, 13% of pregnancies are exposed to alcohol. This means that approximately 8,755 babies are born in the state with prenatal alcohol exposure each year. As many as 1 in 20 children in the U.S. has an FASD.

The proclamation noted that with appropriate diagnosis and treatment, community support, and specialized care, people affected by an FASD can reach their full potential.

Nature trail gets support

The city received six letters of support for the city’s ongoing effort to seek funding for building an Alexandria Nature Trail .

The letters support the phase one, section three part of the project, which would include a paved, 8-foot-wide trail for about four miles, between Victor Street and Pioneer Road. The trail would also encircle Lake Connie.

Ultimately, trail would link the city to the 55-mile-long Central Lakes State Trail and provide more than 13 miles of hiking, walking and biking trails. It would stretch from I-94 on the south side of the city to Lake L’Homme Dieu on the north.

The letters of support came from the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce , The Nature Conservancy , Alexandria Area Indivisible, Citizens for a Sustainable Future , the Alexandria Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Alexandria Rotary Club.

Bids awarded to Nokomis Street water main

The council authorized ALP Utilities to award the Nokomis Street water main improvement project to C&L Excavating for $241,210.

The bid was well under the engineer's estimate of $350,000.

Bids awarded for ALP Utilities project

The council awarded bids totaling $884,381 for ALP Utilities 2024 distribution improvement project – placing more electrical lines underground.

The amount is less than the engineer’s estimate of $1.13 million. The low bids for the materials were from Dakota Supply Group for switchgear, and Border States Electric for cable, plus metals.

The project area is the Darling circuit, which starts at 401 County Road 22, north to Arrowwood Drive, then turning right to go north on Arrowwood Drive to County Road 34, then turning right to go east on County Road 34, stopping just short of Casa Marina.

Update on road/pond projects

City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven provided updates of road projects:

18th Avenue: All work is substantially complete on 18th Avenue. “The project looks great,” Schoonhoven said..

Rosewood Lane Regional Pond: Much of the excavation work is complete. The remaining excavation is in the wet pond portion of the site. Other work remaining includes installing the piping at the inlet and at the outlet structure and the turf establishment. “We have agreed to allow the stockpiles of material to stay on the site for two weeks following the

substantial completion date,” Schoonhoven said. “All work will be completed by the end of September.”

Donations approved for RCC project

The council accepted donations totaling $9,250 for the Runestone Community Center’s expansion project.

The RCC capital campaign has been actively raising money for several months. The latest round of donations were made from April through Aug. 23 and will be deposited into the RCC Expansion Fund money market account.

Out-of-state travel approved

The council approved an out-of-state travel request for the city’s assistant finance director to attend the BS&A Software annual user conference in Florida this October.

The administration department has budgeted for the training, which is estimated to cost $2,000.

Public comment period

Two people spoke during the public comment period at the start of the meeting:

Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent talked about a new law that will limit the use of force that School Resource Officers may use in school settings. See related story.

Alan Roebke with Informed TV said the Alexandria Airport should be widening its runways and provide better servicing of private jets as a regional airport. He is also concerned about the number of geese in the runways. He added that he is glad to see the interest in the airport's hangars.