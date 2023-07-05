Lane closures on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria begin Tuesday, July 11

ALEXANDRIA — Starting Tuesday, July 11, motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will install traffic control devices and begin building crossovers for the upcoming concrete resurfacing project on westbound I-94.

Once the crossovers are in place by the end of July, westbound traffic will be directed onto the eastbound lanes while crews begin work on westbound I-94. Through early October, there will be one-lane head-to-head traffic through the project area, located west of Alexandria, near Highway 114, between mile post 96 and mile post 100.

Michels Road & Stone, Inc., is the prime contractor for the $7.4 million concrete resurfacing project. For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/94wb-hwy114/ .

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.