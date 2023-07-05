Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lane closures on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria begin Tuesday, July 11

Crews will install traffic control devices and begin building crossovers for the upcoming concrete resurfacing project on westbound I-94

EP Road Construction
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 3:37 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Starting Tuesday, July 11, motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will install traffic control devices and begin building crossovers for the upcoming concrete resurfacing project on westbound I-94.

Once the crossovers are in place by the end of July, westbound traffic will be directed onto the eastbound lanes while crews begin work on westbound I-94. Through early October, there will be one-lane head-to-head traffic through the project area, located west of Alexandria, near Highway 114, between mile post 96 and mile post 100.

Michels Road & Stone, Inc., is the prime contractor for the $7.4 million concrete resurfacing project. For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/94wb-hwy114/ .

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

ADVERTISEMENT

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Hit and Run.jpg
Local
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks tips on vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash northwest of Alexandria
7h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
RCC_Third Arena.png
Local
Questions about $20M community center expansion in Alexandria are answered
9h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
paint on paper plate
Local
Residents invited to celebrate completion of Alexandria Community Mural
2d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
MinnesotaWeather.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota sets record for most air quality alerts in a season
Jun 27
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / MPR News
Northstar 2908.jpg
Members Only
News
Northstar hit with second civil complaint
5d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
BoatParade_0253.JPG
Community
Light rain puts damper on Fourth of July boat parades
3h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
PDSWM Environmental Center.jpg
News
Pope-Douglas Solid Waste Management moves forward with new Environmental Center
4h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff