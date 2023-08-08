Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lake Latoka Rest Area near Alexandria is temporarily closed on Tuesday, Aug. 8

During this work, the building will close but the rest area parking lot will remain open.

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:53 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Lake Latoka Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria will temporarily close for building maintenance on Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

There will be no running water in the building while crews repair bathroom water lines. During this work, the building will close but the rest area parking lot will remain open.

More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas .

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
