Lake Carlos State Park offers variety of activities for all ages

CARLOS – From honey bees and beavers to fish and story time, Lake Carlos State Park is offering many activities in the next couple of weeks.

“There is something for folks of all ages to enjoy,” said Ben Eckhoff, area naturalist at the park. “These programs are for anyone, weather you are camping here in the park, live nearby or are venturing in for the day and just looking for something to do.”

Eckhoff added that a valid park permit is all that is needed to enter the park – all programs are free of charge. Park permits are $7/day or $35/annual. Permits can also be checked out at the Douglas County Library.

A few other notes: Children must be accompanied by an adult. Programs may be canceled due to inclement weather.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

ADVERTISEMENT

10-11:30 a.m. Bees and Beeswax Candles.

Meet at the Visitor Center. Join the naturalist to learn about honey bees, Minnesota's native bees, and other pollinators that play an important role in our ecosystem and food production. “We will take a closer look at these amazing creatures before putting your dipping and rolling skills to the test with this ‘make and take’ program where participants leave with a small set of dipped beeswax candles,” Eckhoff said.

2-3 p.m. Amazing Beavers.

Meet at the Visitor Center. Have you ever heard the "slap" of a beaver tail? Beavers are amazing animals that are well suited for their lives in the water. These extremely active and resilient engineers, change their habitat in many ways, not always for the better. Enjoy an afternoon with the naturalist while exploring the life of a busy little beaver.

Friday, Aug. 4

9-11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday.

Meet at the fishing docks near the Amphitheater. Join the naturalist for a morning of fish and fishing. We will discover the world of fish and then show you how to catch them.There will be a variety of hands-on stations to help hone your fishing skills, before wetting a line and reeling in your own. All equipment will be provided. Only non-Minnesota residents 16 and older need a fishing license.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitor Center open for exploration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stop in at the Visitor Center. Explore on your own to learn more about the park and the wild things that make this area special. Hands-on activities and displays that include pelts to touch, craft station, and more.

Saturday, Aug. 5

10-11 a.m. Crafty Canines – Story Time.

Meet at the Visitor Center. These often secretive mammals are crafty, cunning and curious. All four species in Minnesota have similar characteristics that make them great predators. “While we may rarely see them, there are clues we can find that signal their presence here at the park or in your own backyard,” Eckhoff said. This pre-school age (2-6) program will explore wild dogs through a story, activities and a craft that your little "pups" are sure to enjoy.

2-4 p.m. Archery in the Park.

Meet at the Beach Area. Participate in one of the oldest arts still practiced today. Families and individuals alike can learn the valuable skill of archery free of charge. No experience is required and all equipment is provided. Stop by the beach house anytime during the program. Children must be at least 8 years old to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. No personal equipment is allowed.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

9 a.m.-noon. Visitor Center open for exploration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stop in at the Visitor Center. Explore on your own to learn more about the park and the wild things that make this area special. Hands-on activities and displays that include pelts to touch, craft station and more.

2-3 p.m. Fish and Fish Printing.

Meet at the Visitor Center. "Gyotaku" is the name for the ancient Japanese art of making prints of fish on paper. This method was also used by anglers who practiced catch-and-release fishing before cameras. The naturalist will guide you through activities to learn more about fish and their families before you make your own fish print art work to take home with you.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

10-11 a.m. Wonders of the Pond – Pack-a-Snack Story Hike.

Meet at the Visitor Center. Grab a snack and join the naturalist for this short hike to a nice spot to read a story and enjoy your snack. Along the way, explore dragonflies, frogs and the other wonders of the pond. Discover how rich with life wetlands are during this family friendly walk.

2-3 p.m. Hidden Treasures – Geocaching.

Meet at the Visitor Center. Join the naturalist to learn about geocaching, a real life treasure hunt. Participants will use GPS units to guide their way from one hidden treasure to the next. Learn the basics before putting your new knowledge to the test. All tools needed for this hunt will be provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, Aug. 11

9-11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday.

Meet at the fishing docks near the Amphitheater. Join the naturalist for a morning of fish and fishing. Discover the world of fish and how to catch them. There will be a variety of hands-on stations to help hone your fishing skills, before wetting a line and reeling in your own. All equipment will be provided. Only non-Minnesota residents 16 and older need a fishing license.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitor Center open for exploration.

Stop in at the Visitor Center. Explore on your own to learn more about the park and the wild things that make this area special. Hands-on activities and displays that include pelts to touch, craft station and more.

4-6 p.m. Rabbits and Hares – Drop-in Nature Table.

Meet at the Main Park Office. These prey animals are not as helpless as one may think. They have a variety of behaviors and escape methods allowing them to avoid being eaten. There are three species of lagomorphs in Minnesota that will be explored, so drop-in any time at the park office to learn about these amazing creatures.

Saturday, Aug. 12

ADVERTISEMENT

10-11 a.m. Black Bears – Story Time.

Meet at the Visitor Center. Known for their sweet tooth, long winter naps, and of course breaking into trash cans, black bears are one of a kind. While they are often feared and considered a predator, less than 20 percent of their diet is meat. Come discover many more secrets of the black bear through activities, a story, and a craft. Bring your little “cubs” to the Visitor Center for this pre-school age (2-6) story time program.

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Visitor Center open for exploration

Stop in at the Visitor Center. Explore on your own to learn more about the park and the wild things that make this area special. Hands-on activities and displays that include pelts to touch, craft station, and more.

2-3 p.m. Incredible Insects.

Meet at the Visitor Center. Join the naturalist to explore the incredible journeys insects go on just to emerge as an adults. “We will take a closer look at the characteristics and life cycles of insects during this hands-on program. Participate in sweep netting and observe many of the park's amazing insects up close,” Eckhoff said. This is a family friendly program.

7-8 p.m. Things with Wings – Owls Campfire Program.

Meet at the Amphitheater. The eerie hoot of the owl lets you know that they are there even if you can’t see them. While most other birds begin turning in for the night, owls are often just waking up. Equipped with superhero-like senses including silent flight, owls are stealthy predators. Join the naturalist to find out what it takes to master the night sky.