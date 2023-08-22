Kathryn LeBrasseur, ‘Mrs. Alexandria,’ dies at age 93

ALEXANDRIA — Kathryn LeBrasseur, a strong supporter of senior citizens and widely known as “Mrs. Alexandria,” died on Monday, Aug. 21. She was 93.

LeBrasseur was a champion for senior citizens and aging programs in Douglas County. She was actively involved in making Alexandria an “Age Friendly” community right up to the day she died.

She was a writer for the Echo Press “In the Know” column and her last column – an optimistic look at all the good things senior citizens were doing in the community – was printed on Aug. 4, 2023.

A story in the Echo Press 2018 summer issue of the “Generations” magazine highlighted her many accomplishments. Born and raised in Alexandria, she graduated from what was known as Central High School in Alexandria in 1948. In the story, she pointed out that she hadn’t always lived here, adding that she married Donald LeBrasseur, who she called a wanderlust. The couple lived in several different states besides Minnesota, including Wisconsin, Alaska and Arizona.

Kathryn LeBrasseur was featured in the Summer 2018 edition of the "Generations" magazine published by the Echo Press.

In 1979, however, they moved back to Alexandria to settle down and raise their family.

“Alexandria was always the place we wanted to return to,” she said in the story. When she returned, LeBrasseur consumed herself with community involvement.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to still be involved at my age,” she said in the interview. “I’ve been blessed to still be mobile as I am still able to drive and get around.”

Kathryn LeBrasseur addressed the crowd after receiving Sertoma's Service to Mankind award for her community service work. Echo Press file photo

LeBrasseur said she had always been “one for a cause” and loved to support organizations that make a difference. She worked with as many as 50 different organizations during the past several decades.

Because of her commitment to the community, she was awarded the Sertoma’s Service to Mankind Award in 2016 and Alexandria Mayor Sara Carlson dubbed her, “Mrs. Alexandria.”

The mayor was quoted in a May 2016 Echo Press article saying, “We need to know that Kathryn should always be known as ‘Mrs. Alexandria.’ There is nobody who exemplifies Alexandria more than Kathryn LeBrasseur.”

She’s helped out with churches and senior clubs, schools and hospitals, Girl Scouts and the Women’s Club and so many more.

LeBrasseur was instrumental in many different organizations throughout the county, including helping to bring Meals on Wheels to the area back in 1981 and also helping to establish the Rainbow Rider transportation system.

Here’s a look at just a few of LeBrasseur’s accomplishments over the years:



Participant and governor elect, first Minnesota Girls State

Ideal Teacher Award, University of Minnesota, 1952

Teacher of the Year, Fairbanks, Alaska, 1978

AARP State Andrus Award, Volunteer of the Year State of Minnesota, 2014

Citizen of the Year, Douglas County Fair Board, 2015

Service to Mankind Award recipient, Alexandria Sertoma, 2016

Director, Alexandria Girl Scout Camp, 1949-1957

Executive director, Alexandria Senior Center

Instrumental role in establishing the Lifetime Learning Institute, Meals on Wheels and Rainbow Rider for Douglas County area

Community involvement: Philanthropic Educational Organization, Hospital Foundation, Alexandria Technical and Community College Foundation Board, Age Friendly Alexandria Committee, Alexandria Area Arts Association, Aging Antics for the Arts Committee, Douglas County Fair Board, Elder Network Board, Women’s Club.

Kathryn LeBrasseur won the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award in 2016. Echo Press file photo

The Alexandria Area Community Foundation honored Kathryn LeBrasseur with the Ruth McDonald Award in Philanthropy in 2019. An Echo Press story about the honor said that she accepted the award on behalf of the community and expressed deep gratitude for all it has given her.

In the story, LeBrasseur said she still hears her mother saying, "God didn't put you here to do nothing," so she kept busy helping wherever she could to better Alexandria.

Funeral information

James LeBrasseur shared information about his mother's funeral: The visitation is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. The funeral will take place at First Congregational Church in Alexandria on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. Visitation will also take place from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church before the service.

He said his mother was adamant about having her funeral at the church and that because the church is not that big, her funeral will be streamed by both the church and the funeral home. And because his mother did not like flowers, James said she asked for no flowers at the funeral. He said she asked that people make donations instead to either the Alexandria Senior Center or First Congregational Church or to "a worthy cause of your choice."