Kalon Prep Academy Class of 2023 received their diplomas Sunday, June 4.

ALEXANDRIA — With lots of laughter, smiles and some tears, the 2023 Kalon Prep Academy graduating class received their diplomas today, Sunday, June 4.

The ceremony honored the school's 30 graduates in the Class of 2023. The welcome address was given by outgoing school board member Quinto Lotti, who also handed each student their diploma.

Quinto Lotti, Kalon Prep Academy School Board member, gave the welcome address at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 4, 2023. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Students speakers were Anajreana Marcelin, Emerson Marquardt and Rose Wanna. Special music was provided by Kalon's social studies teacher, Paul Ragan and his wife, Katherine. They sang the song, Note to Self by Ben Rector.

Katherine and Paul Ragan provided special music at Sunday's graduation, which took place in the parking lot of Kalon Prep Academy. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

The school's director, Chris Kragenbring, along with Alicia VanderMartin, a paraprofessional, also spoke during the ceremony.

Owen Miller, who was representing the American Legion and the organization Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, presented a $500 scholarship to Mahri Kolar and he also honored Jackson Rehms who chose to enter the military after high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahri Kolar, a senior at Kalon Prep Academy in Alexandria, was all smiles after receiving her diploma. Kolar, along with 29 other classmates, graduated Sunday, June 4, 2023, from the academy. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Heather Netland, a biology teacher and also the college and career coordinator, read the names of the graduates as Lotti handed out their diplomas. After all graduates had received their diplomas, the Class of 2023 was presented to the crowd by Kim Wixon, a math teacher.

After the ceremony, everyone was invited inside the school for dessert.