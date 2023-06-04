Kalon Prep Academy Class of 2023 received their diplomas Sunday, June 4.
There were 30 students in this year's graduating class.
ALEXANDRIA — With lots of laughter, smiles and some tears, the 2023 Kalon Prep Academy graduating class received their diplomas today, Sunday, June 4.
The ceremony honored the school's 30 graduates in the Class of 2023. The welcome address was given by outgoing school board member Quinto Lotti, who also handed each student their diploma.
Students speakers were Anajreana Marcelin, Emerson Marquardt and Rose Wanna. Special music was provided by Kalon's social studies teacher, Paul Ragan and his wife, Katherine. They sang the song, Note to Self by Ben Rector.
The school's director, Chris Kragenbring, along with Alicia VanderMartin, a paraprofessional, also spoke during the ceremony.
Owen Miller, who was representing the American Legion and the organization Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, presented a $500 scholarship to Mahri Kolar and he also honored Jackson Rehms who chose to enter the military after high school.
Heather Netland, a biology teacher and also the college and career coordinator, read the names of the graduates as Lotti handed out their diplomas. After all graduates had received their diplomas, the Class of 2023 was presented to the crowd by Kim Wixon, a math teacher.
After the ceremony, everyone was invited inside the school for dessert.
