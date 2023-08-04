Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Head-to-head traffic begins Aug. 7 on I-94 west of Alexandria until October

The westbound lanes will close and traffic will be directed onto the eastbound lanes while crews begin concrete resurfacing on westbound I-94.

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:28 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Starting Monday, Aug. 7, motorists traveling on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria will encounter reduced speeds and one-lane traffic in each direction, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes will close and traffic will be directed onto the eastbound lanes while crews begin concrete resurfacing on westbound I-94.

Through early October, there will be one-lane head-to-head traffic through the project area, located west of Alexandria, near Highway 114, between mile post 96 and mile post 100.

I-94_map1_3.8.23.jpg
This map shows the work zone for Interstate 94 west of Alexandria.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/94wb-hwy114/ .

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

