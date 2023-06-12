Habitat for Humanity dedicates another home in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — In time for National Homeownership Month, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County announced the dedication of another affordable home in Alexandria.

This home was built with the help of students from the Alexandria Area High School’s Engineering, Manufacturing Technologies, and Natural Resources program in the Center for Advanced Professional Studies.

Students helped construct the home during their class time. This is the fourth home built through this partnership, a collaboration known as a Cardinal Build.

Habitat homeowners help build their home alongside volunteers and then purchase the home with an affordable mortgage. Homeowners receive classes on budgeting and financial awareness and put 200 hours of sweat equity into their home.

Habitat no longer advertises a zero-percent loan. Instead, loans are based on the borrower's income, the nonprofit said. After they are approved for Habitat homeownership, they apply for the USDA 502 Direct Loan Program, and are guaranteed to spend no more than 30% of their income per month on mortgage payments.

Since 2011, USDA has financed 36 new homes in Douglas County. Since 1997, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County has built or improved 84 homes for local families and completed 66 repairs through the Aging in Place program.

For more information, visit hfhdouglascounty.org or call 320-762-4255.

