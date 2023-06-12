99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Habitat for Humanity dedicates another home in Alexandria

Habitat for Humanity
Volunteers with the Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County help erect a house. (Echo Press file photo)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 3:55 PM

ALEXANDRIA — In time for National Homeownership Month, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County announced the dedication of another affordable home in Alexandria.

This home was built with the help of students from the Alexandria Area High School’s Engineering, Manufacturing Technologies, and Natural Resources program in the Center for Advanced Professional Studies.

Students helped construct the home during their class time. This is the fourth home built through this partnership, a collaboration known as a Cardinal Build.

Habitat homeowners help build their home alongside volunteers and then purchase the home with an affordable mortgage. Homeowners receive classes on budgeting and financial awareness and put 200 hours of sweat equity into their home.

Habitat no longer advertises a zero-percent loan. Instead, loans are based on the borrower's income, the nonprofit said. After they are approved for Habitat homeownership, they apply for the USDA 502 Direct Loan Program, and are guaranteed to spend no more than 30% of their income per month on mortgage payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2011, USDA has financed 36 new homes in Douglas County. Since 1997, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County has built or improved 84 homes for local families and completed 66 repairs through the Aging in Place program.

For more information, visit hfhdouglascounty.org or call 320-762-4255.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
