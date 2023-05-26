99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Groundbreaking held for new Parkers Prairie Veterans Memorial

The project received $50,000 through the Minnesota Legislature's bonding bill.

Grant PP VetsPark.jpg
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Parkers Prairie Veterans Memorial took place Wednesday, May 24.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:49 AM

PARKERS PRAIRIE — A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the site of the new Parkers Prairie Veteran’s Memorial on Wednesday, May 24.
On site were State Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, Veteran’s Memorial Committee members, American Legion Post 219 members, Mayor Kevin Birkholz, and Police Chief Joey Rud.
Rasmusson helped secure $50,000 for the project, which was included in the Legislature's bonding bill.
Construction is set to begin this spring, with completion expected by August.
The construction of the memorial was made possible by donations from individuals, businesses and community organizations.
The Parkers Prairie Veteran’s Memorial Committee thanked Rasmusson and the many people who donated to the memorial, for recognizing the importance of this project and providing the means for its construction and future maintenance.
"We are humbled by the continued generosity of this community and are excited to see the vision of this project come to completion," the committee said in a news release.

