Gate City Bank to host Wake Up Alexandria on July 21

ALEXANDRIA — Gate City Bank, 1630 Broadway St., will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, July 21 from 7:30 to 8:30 am.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Autumn Cottages by Knute Nelson.

All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at a record high of $7,450.

Gate City Bank is celebrating 100 years in 2023. Since its inception, the company has grown to include 44 locations in 23 communities in North Dakota and Minnesota. It was listed #4 in Best Bank in the U.S. By Forbes in 2023, has been included in the “50 Best Places to Work” list for the past consecutive nine years, and is the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota.

The company also believes in giving back to the communities it serves. Since 2003, it has recognized $36.6 million in philanthropic giving and 285,000 volunteer hours. It has also received more than 100 awards for service, military support and more. To learn more, visit gatecity.bank .

