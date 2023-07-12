Gardonville gets $1.5M to bring fast internet to Carlos area

CARLOS — Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association will be supplying internet to hundreds of homes and businesses in Carlos and the Buckskin neighborhood after beating out competitors for a state grant.

The Brandon-based telecommunications provider will receive just over $1.5 million from the Minnesota Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program.

It was among 15 companies that received a total of $36.2 million to extend high-speed broadband to 10,464 households, businesses and institutions throughout Minnesota. Eight companies also received nearly $30 million through a separate program, the Low-Density Pilot Program Awards, to provide high-speed broadband to 2,672 homes in sparsely populated corners of the state.

Arvig-Tekstar and Spectrum-Charter had also applied for the border-to-border grant to provide service to the Carlos and Buckskin areas.

Dave Wolf, Gardonville CEO and general manager, said he believes his company got the grant because of its history of reaching all homes and businesses in a project area.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our grant applications include everyone, from easily constructed neighborhoods to rural farm homes with a long driveway," he said. "Some locations are much harder to construct and reach. We do not skip those locations because we believe everyone in our serving area should enjoy the benefits of fiber optic broadband."

Gardonville is now installing fiber-optic near Garfield, Evansville, Brandon and Millerville, he said.

"Once those wrap up, we’ll be building the Nelson area, and if all goes well, we may actually start on the Carlos and Buckskin grant areas this fall," he said.

He said Gardonville will soon reach out to residents in those grant areas soon.

"It’s a no brainer for property owners," he said. "A fiber optic-connected home is more marketable and has a higher value because of work from home, distance learning, telemedicine and entertainment options you cannot enjoy without robust high speed internet.

The Buckskin project will provide 214 households, home-based businesses and telecommuters with fiber-optic internet speeds up to 1 gigabyte per second and upload and download, speeds that exceed the Minnesota 2026 state speed goal. The grant amount is $857,013, with the company investing just over $1 million of its own funds.

Gardonville has received a Minnesota Border-to-Border grant to run fiber-optic internet to homes and businesses in the Carlos area. (Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development)

In Carlos, Gardonville received $665,950 to run 1 gigabyte per second upload and download to 122 households, businesses, home-based businesses and telecommuters. The company will also invest $813,934.

"This project will enhance the quality of life for these Douglas County residents for years to come," Gardonville says on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Border-to-Border grant program was created by the Minnesota Legislature in 2014 as a way to persuade internet providers to bring high-speed internet service to parts of Minnesota that had none, or only slow or expensive options.

Funding comes from the state general fund and from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and more money is on the way. The 2023 Legislature appropriated $50 million for 2024 and 2025. Plans to distribute that funding are still being developed.