For the record

Alexandria City Council

Regular Meeting

Monday, Aug. 28

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for Aug. 14 city council meeting and Aug. 14 city council special meeting

7:10 p.m. Proclamation – Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder Awareness Day 2023

7:15 p.m. Elizabeth Wefel – Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities report

ADVERTISEMENT

7:30 p.m. Presentation – Trunk Highway 29 (3rd Avenue) pedestrian study

7:45 p.m. Special event permit

A. Lights on Broadway Holiday Light Parade

7:50 p.m. Brian Dahl, ALP Utilities

A. Bid approval for the Nokomis Street watermain improvements

7:55 p.m. Josh Waldorf, ALP Utilities

A. Material bid approval for the 2024 distribution improvement project

8 p.m. Heather Koskiniemi, assistant finance director

A. Out-of-state travel request

B. Resolution – Runestone Community Center expansion project donations

8:05 p.m. VOTER account municipal agreement

8:10 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

A. Third Avenue demonstration project

B. Grant agreement for Conservation Partners Legacy – SE watershed conservation easements

C. Project updates

8:15 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

A. Planning commission items

B. Budget committee revolving loan fund recommendations

ADVERTISEMENT

8:20 p.m. City attorney’s items of business

8:25 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

A. Authorization to use capital improvement fund for local street overlay project

8:30 p.m. Old and other business

8:35 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: Runestone Community Center expansion project, street capital improvement program, Alexandria Housing and Redevelopment Authority budget and levy request, Halloween street closure, budget committee update, American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, Aug. 23 and are subject to change.

