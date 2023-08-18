For the record

Alexandria Planning Commission

Alexandria City Hall

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

Alexandria Planning Commission meetings are open to the public in person.

1. 7 p.m. Public hearing – Roger Duncan – Exception to platting

The applicant is requesting to allow a one-time split to his existing 10.28-acre unplatted parcel. The one-time split allows the applicant to sell the existing house on-site while retaining the remaining portion. This is not a plan for development. The property is at 1608 Latoka Dr. SW in an R-1 “Single Family Residential” zoning district.

2. 7:10 p.m. Public hearing – Stu Wood – Zoning district amendment

The applicant is requesting to change the zoning from R-1 “Single Family

Residential” to B-1 “General Business” for the westerly 770 feet of the parcel. The property is vacant and unplatted and is located east of N. Nokomis St. and on the north side of Northside Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Old and other business

Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management

Thursday, Aug. 17

Location: 2115 Jefferson St., Alexandria

8 a.m.



Call to order Recite the Pledge of Allegiance Approve agenda Approve minutes of July 20 meeting Financial reports Waste-to-Energy plant operations reports Landfill operations reports Materials Recovery Facility operations reports Plant maintenance updates Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment (SCORE) program updates Bills Other business: a. Capital projects; b. Tipping fee increase; c. Joint meeting with Tri-County

To join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, click here . To join by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 811 0516 3379 and Access Code 114915.

Upcoming meetings

The Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management Joint Powers Board will attend the following meetings to discuss issues of interest and/or concerns of Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management:



Joint Session with Tri-County Solid Waste Commission at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at Sauk Centre City Hall, 320 Oaks St. S. in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

This agenda is as of Aug. 16 and is subject to change.