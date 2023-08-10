For the record

Alexandria City Council

Regular Meeting

Monday, Aug. 14

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for July 24 City Council meeting and July 24 City Council special meeting, approve July bills

7:10 p.m. Special event permits

A. Recovery Month walk and picnic

B. Halloween parade

C. 2023 Alexandria Area High School Homecoming parade

7:15 p.m. Public hearing – Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales license

A. TD Specialty Stores Inc. doing business as Alex Tobacco

7:20 p.m. Licenses

A. Tobacco – TD Specialty Stores Inc. doing business as Alex Tobacco

7:25 p.m. Public hearing – Amendments to City Code Section 4.36, taxicabs

7:30 p.m. Resolutions and ordinances

A. Resolution accepting donation – Alexandria Elks Lodge 1685 to fire department

B. Second reading – An interim ordinance temporarily prohibiting the operation of a cannabis business in the City of Alexandria

C. Second reading – An ordinance amending Section 9.55 of the Alexandria City Code for the purpose of allowing and regulating native and/or natural landscapes

7:40 p.m. Dan Bosl, Public Works Division director-Streets & Stormwater

A. Purchase of used truck from Douglas County

7:45 p.m. Jane Blade, finance director

A. Agreement for financing of Alexandria Fire Department rescue truck

B. Out-of-state travel request – Heather Kokiniemi

7:50 p.m. Police Chief Scott Kent

A. Authorize purchase of radios with American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARPA)

7:55 p.m. Authorize posting vacancy for the position of Human Resources director

8 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

8:05 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

A. Tabled Planning Commission items

B. Annexation petition – Westbrook Estates

C. First reading of annexation ordinance – Westbrook Estates

D. Set public hearing to consider annexation petition

8:15 p.m. City attorney’s items of business

8:20 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

8:25 p.m. Old and other business

8:30 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4 p.m. at Knute Nelson Memorial Park to review the concept plan for the Knute Nelson concession stand/press box project. Following this discussion, the meeting will recess and reconvene at 5 p.m. in the conference room at City Hall. At that time, the following items will be discussed: Runestone Community Center expansion, future grant opportunities, Phase 2 Enhance Alexandria grant, and city council meeting procedures.

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, Aug. 9 and are subject to change.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Regular Meeting

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Location: Douglas County Administration Building Board Room, 821 Cedar St., Alexandria

9 a.m. Call to order, approve agenda, approve minutes of Aug. 1 regular meeting

9:02 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services director



Approve contract, mended - action

9:04 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director



License - action Final plat - Schultz Family Trust Property - action Preliminary plat - Acorn Acres - action Preliminary plat - Hilltop Pines Addition - action Preliminary plat - Dirk Estates - action

9:14 a.m. Emajean Hanson-Ford, executive director, Douglas County HRA



Resolution - 2024 tax levy request - action

9:24 a.m. Peter Klein, St. Paul Port Authority, vice president



The Rune – Revised PACE assessment request – action

9:34 a.m. Vicki Doehling, auditor-treasurer



Request for abatement of late penalty - action Annual 2022 TIF reports to county commissioners - informational

9:37 a.m. Jill Frisell, finance director



Bills - action

9:39 a.m. Board



Internal requests

A. 2024 non-union COLA - actionB. Resolution - Set 2024 commissioner salary and per diem - action

C. Resolution - Set 2024 county attorney salary - action

D. Resolution - Set 2024 auditor/treasurer salary - action

E. Resolution - Set 2024 county recorder salary - action

F. Resolution - Set 2024 sheriff salary - action

G. Set 2024 mileage rate - action

H. 2024 new positions and valuations - action

I. 2023 MCIT reimbursement - informational

9:49 a.m. Tara Bitzan, executive director, Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce



2024 appropriations request - informational

9:59 a.m. Break

10:04 a.m. Wendy Roiland, executive director, Central Minnesota Elder Network



2024 appropriations request - informational

10:14 a.m. Brad Brejcha, vice president, Douglas County Fairboard



2024 appropriations request - informational

10:24 a.m. Brittany Johnson, director of operations, Douglas County Historical Society



2024 appropriations request - informational

10:34 a.m. Steve Henry, chairman, Douglas County Water Quality Legacy Fund



2024 appropriations request - informational

10:44 a.m. Jerry Haggenmiller, district coordinator, Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District



Douglas SWCD 2024 appropriations requests - informational Chippewa Watershed 2024 appropriations request - informational

10:54 a.m. Christin Klimek, executive director, Lakes Area Humane Society



2024 appropriations request - informational

11:04 a.m. Break

11:09 a.m. Rebecca Lynn Petersen and Jill Amundson, West Central Initiative



2024 appropriations request - informational

11:19 a.m. Nicole Fernholz, director, Alexandria Economic Development Commission



2024 appropriations request - informational

11:29 a.m. Angela Jacobson, city clerk/treasurer, City of Osakis EDA



2024 appropriations request - informational

11:39 a.m. Missy Becker-Cook, Kelli Minnerath, Heather Molesworth, West Central MN Communities Action



2024 appropriations request - informational

11:49 a.m. Erin Smith, director, Viking Library System and Dawn Dailey, Douglas County Library director



2024 appropriations request - informational

11:59 a.m. Break

12:04 p.m. Micayla Nelson, Pomme de Terre River Association



2024 appropriations request - informational

12:14 p.m. Board



Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce appropriations request - action Central Minnesota Elder Network appropriations request - action Douglas County Fair Board appropriations request - action Douglas County Historical Society appropriations request - action Douglas County Water Quality Legacy Fund appropriations request - action Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District appropriations request - action Chippewa Watershed appropriations request - action Lakes Area Humane Society appropriations request - action West Central Initiative appropriations request - action Alexandria Economic Development Commission appropriations request - action City of Osakis EDA appropriations request - action West Central MN Communities Action appropriations request - action Viking Library System appropriations request - action Pomme de Terre River Association appropriations request - action Rainbow Rider appropriations request - action Glacial Ridge Trail appropriations request - action Regional Radio Board - action

12:39 p.m. Items from the floor

Adjourn

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, Aug. 9 and are subject to change.

