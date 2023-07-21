For the record

Alexandria City Council

Regular Meeting

Monday, July 24

Where: The Mayor and City Council may participate in the City Council meeting remotely via telephone or video. Members of the public may participate via phone or other electronic means. Find more information at www.AlexandriaMN.city/events and click on the meeting date to display the link. If you wish to provide input to city staff and/or elected officials on matters before the City Council, please email publicinput@alexandriamn.city.

7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance, moment of silence, public comment, approve agenda. Consent agenda: Approve minutes for July 10 City Council meeting and July 10 City Council special meeting

7:10 p.m. Public gearing – First reading cannabis business moratorium

7:20 p.m. Licenses

A. Temporary on sale beer license – Alexandria Elks Lodge 1685

7:25 p.m. Ordinances and Resolutions

A. Second reading – Ordinance by reference amending City Code Section 10

B. Second reading – Ordinance prohibiting the use of cannabis in public places

C. Second reading – Ordinance amending City Code Chapter 9, Section 9.55 relating to nuisances

D. First reading: Native and natural landscape ordinance

7:30 p.m. Ted Cash, ALP Utilities

A. Request for exemption from prohibition on new wells – Alexandria Golf Club

7:35 p.m. Dane Bosl, Public Works Division director-Streets and Stormwater

A. Alley paving project – (Elm/Fillmore Street and Sixth/Seventh Avenue)

7:40 p.m. Authorize posting vacancy for the position of Human Resources director

7:45 p.m. City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven

A. Project updates

7:50 p.m. Community Development Director Mike Weber

A. Planning Commission items

8 p.m. City attorney’s items of business

8:05 p.m. City administrator’s items of business

8:10 p.m. Old and other business

8:15 p.m. Adjournment

Note: The Alexandria City Council will convene a special city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the following items: Alexandria Area Lake District 2024 tax levy, affordable housing tax-increment financing funds—Alexandria HRA Launchpad Project, Enhance Alexandria Grant (Phase 2), Runestone Community Center expansion project.

The above items are scheduled as of Wednesday, July 19 and are subject to change.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Special Meeting

Wednesday, July 26

Location: Field tour

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will attend a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Project Field Tour on Wednesday, July 26 departing at 8 a.m., returning at 12 p.m. from the Douglas County Administration Building (821 Cedar St. in Alexandria).

