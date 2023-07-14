Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
For the record

What's coming up for the Alexandria Planning Commission

EP Alexandria City Government 2
Today at 1:51 PM

Alexandria Planning Commission
Alexandria City Hall

7 p.m. Monday, July 17

Alexandria Planning Commission meetings are open to the public in person.

1. 7 p.m. Public hearing – Holiday Station Stores, LLC – Conditional use permit

The applicant is requesting to allow the installation of two AB Terra electrical vehicle charging stations within the Circle K/Holiday Station Store parking lot. The proposal includes the installation of one additional ABB Terra E.V. charger to be installed in the future. The request also proposes to install new electrical service to include a new switchboard and transformer along with a new concrete curb and parking striping. The property is at 5310 State Highway 29 S. in a B-1 “General Business” zoning district.

2. 7:10 p.m. Public hearing – Michael Peterson doing business as Precision Auto – Conditional use permit

The applicant is requesting to remove the existing house, garage, and trees at 718 Nokomis St. to create additional parking for his business next door. The vacant lot would be filled and leveled off to grade and paved with curb added. The remainder of the lot would be seeded. The property is in a B-1 “General Business” zoning districtl.

3. 7:20 p.m. Public hearing – Kevin Hanson doing business as Zorbaz – conditional use permit, variance and zoning district/map amendment

The applicant is requesting to change the zoning from R-1 “Single Family Residential” to B-1 “General Business” and to amend the Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map accordingly. They are also requesting a conditional use permit to allow the installation of a new gas pump to sell gas on the rezoned property at the unaddressed North Nokomis Street/CSAH No. 42 lake/dock access on Lake Le Homme Dieu. They are also requesting a variance from the lake setback for the gas pump.

7:30 p.m. Public hearing – Kevin Hanson doing business as Zorbaz – Conditional use permit

The applicant is requesting to install a new above-ground fuel tank behind (west of) the restaurant to serve a proposed new pump at their lake/dock access across Nokomis on Lake Le Homme Dieu. The property is at 2710 N. Nokomis NE.

5. Old and other business

Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management
Thursday, July 20

Location: 2115 Jefferson St., Alexandria

8 a.m.

  1. Call to order
  2. Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Approve agenda
  4. Approve June 15 minutes
  5. Financial reports
  6. Waste-to-energy plant operations reports
  7. Landfill operations reports
  8. MRF operations reports
  9. Plant maintenance updates
  10. SCORE program updates
  11. Bills
  12. Other business: a. Capital projects, b. Resolution 6, 2023 Solid Waste Management Plan, c. MCIT update on PFAS.

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. To join by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 856 9720 2262 and Access Code 114915.

This agenda is as of July 7 and is subject to change.

